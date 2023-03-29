Nearly five years ago now, we embarked on a public problem-solving project called Into the Issues. It was designed to be news coverage, live forums and reader contributions aimed at discussing issues hand-picked by Vermonters. A scaled-back version of that project has been resurrected, akin to a project we did with the Vermont Council on Rural Development, where we invited readers to discuss propositions the nonpartisan nonprofit felt were some of the most pressing issues facing our state.
Starting this month, we will be inviting readers to send us letters and commentaries on several topics a committee of journalists and members of the public have identified as needing public attention. While we cannot promise solutions, we can provide a forum for a vibrant statewide discussion. This newspaper will be the medium for your voices. Go to the Opinion tab on our websites to air your perspective.
