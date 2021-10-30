On a warm day recently, I drove from my home in Rutland to Middlebury. It was a perfect Vermont day for a ride, the kind we dream about in the gray cold winter — the sun is shining, the sky is blue and you don’t need a jacket. I was on my way to share with other Vermonters about my new car. I am not typically a car person but was excited to share this car because it is all electric: No fossil fuels, quiet and fun to drive with no pollution.
I am a one-car household and decided to get an electric vehicle (EV) when my previous car’s time was up. I was going to go all electric, one reason was for the cost savings. According to the latest report from Energy Action Network, electric vehicles are cheaper to own than fossil-fueled cars because they require less maintenance, and discount charging is less expensive than filling up with gas. The report found that “electric vehicle drivers in rural Vermont stand to save roughly $1,500 during the first year of ownership, and over $21,000 during a 14-year lifetime of the vehicle.” And with all the rebates available, many EVs are the same price range or cheaper than similar fossil fuel-powered cars.
Another reason was the carbon savings. Transportation is the top source of carbon pollution in Vermont, so switching to an electric vehicle is the biggest single step Vermonters can take to help fight climate change. Plus, by driving electric, you are helping drive down costs for all customers as more electric use spreads system costs over more electricity, directly helping everyone by lowering the per unit price customers end up paying.
As I pulled into the Middlebury Co-op parking lot, joining dozens of other EV drivers at a Green Mountain Power Ride and Drive event, I was impressed to see all the different makes and models available in electric cars. I parked and popped the trunk on my Volkswagen Id.4 so curious drivers could check out this SUV, learn more about it and how it fits into my life. It’s my all-day everyday car, as people saw by the two dog beds in the back.
Working at GMP, I was able to share my personal experience while also talking about our programs and rebates that save people thousands of dollars and make it simple to switch away from fossil fuel; how the car got me easily to my parents’ house in Massachusetts on one tank of “energy” and how Vermont has the most public Level 3 fast chargers per capita of any state in the country, with even more coming online. Plus, I got to share how electric vehicles are fun to drive. They have real zip!
I had so many great conversations that day and after the event was over, I drove back home enjoying all the views Vermont has to offer. It was clear people are excited and ready to make the switch from fossil fuels to driving electric. According to Drive Electric Vermont, more than 4,000 Vermonters have already, and the pace is accelerating. I can’t wait to have more conversations and see more of my friends, neighbors and family driving electric!
Melinda Humphrey lives in Rutland and works at Green Mountain Power in Power Supply.
