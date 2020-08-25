I recently ran for, and lost, one of the Democratic nominations for state Senate from Rutland County. But as part of my campaign, I devised a somewhat unique plan for active police accountability that I hope someone — Democrat or Republican — will bring to Montpelier to get enacted.
In short, it involves setting up an agency to routinely (and randomly) review police body camera footage to determine if officers are treating one group of people differently than another, and to ensure compliance with upholding the friendly, fair and non-biased policing so many departments aspire to.
Just as highway crew members get randomly tested for drugs every so often, each week, different police officers could have their prior week’s body camera footage reviewed by trained specialists, to look for signs of bias or abuse.
This could lead to specific training (or punishment) for officers who that are found to have issues, and to generally create an active accountability system for officers to ensure good and fair policing for all members of the community. This program would put officers on their best behavior, as they will know they are potentially being watched every second in the field, and serve as an invaluable training and oversight tool for police departments, in general.
This would be a simple, relatively low-cost (maybe involving 8-10 new staffers at the state level), solution to a major issue we are confronted with today, and would solicit active participation from minority groups to ensure fairness. And to put this program in perspective, the current cost to simply store the police body camera footage in Vermont is higher than my active police accountability plan would cost in its entirety.
After all, how can we ever hope to actually ensure fairness and equality in the way police enforce the laws without some sort of active, ongoing, oversight from an independent and diverse body that actually knows what police officers are doing out in the field?
This program would provide for just that and be a way for Vermont to once again lead the nation in ensuring justice and equality for all.
Christopher Hoyt lives in West Haven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.