As we witness more and more horrific killings of Black people at the hands of police officers and racist vigilantes, it’s encouraging to see Vermonters coming to the streets, week after week, to call for the dismantling of racist institutions.
Activists are calling to defund the police and examine how to transform our law enforcement and criminal justice systems. Data show that people of color are stopped and searched by Vermont police at disproportionate rates, and that Vermont incarcerates Black men at one of the highest rates in the nation. At the same time, COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting Vermonters of color.
These impacts are exacerbated by environmental racism. Black communities and communities of color are less likely to have access to clean air and water, and for generations have borne an outsized burden of pollution. From the siting of polluting factories to access to healthy food and health care, our country has implemented policies and practices that deliberately created inequities in people’s health and wealth.
We know that living around polluted air increases one’s risk for respiratory distress, which has contributed to the disturbingly high rates of COVID-19 among Black, Idigenous and other people of color. There is also a new study finding that Black women are most susceptible to pregnancy risks from climate change due to disproportionate exposure to heat and pollution, which contribute to premature, underweight and stillborn births.
While there are global and national reckonings that need to happen to help the people hurt first and worst by the climate crisis, Vermont can take steps to address embedded environmental racism through the Global Warming Solutions Act.
This bill requires Vermont to meet its climate pollution reduction targets, both in the short and long term. More importantly, it creates a framework, a Climate Council, to strategically figure out how to meet these targets. This gives us a valuable opportunity to ask ourselves: Are our recovery and rebuilding strategies going to exacerbate the inequities in our current system? If so, how can we instead thoughtfully and deliberately create programs and policies to begin to dismantle racism and create a more just and equitable future?
In offering a path to a more sustainable, strong economy, the Global Warming Solutions Act requires climate solutions that reduce energy burdens for rural and marginalized communities, build rural resilience, promote the use of natural and working lands to capture and store carbon, and prioritize solutions that reduce costs and spur job creation. It would make strategic infrastructure investments, like making our drinking water and wastewater systems more climate resilient, helping to protect communities from dangerous contaminants.
The Global Warming Solutions Act attempts to ensure these issues are being tackled head-on by creating four strategic subcommittees that will be developing our state’s plan for meeting our climate targets, including groups on: resilience and adaptation; pollution reduction; equity and justice; and the role of our farms and forests.
The Solutions Act’s framework explicitly acknowledges that we don’t just need to drive down climate pollution, we need to ensure we are doing so in a way that will help everyone in the state — regardless of ZIP code, income, or skin color — make the transition to cleaner, healthier, and more affordable energy solutions. To do this work well, we know it will take hard and focused effort to shape new ways of doing business and supporting all members of our communities.
We must ensure that a diverse set of stakeholders participates in the Climate Council process in a meaningful way, and that a broad range of personal experiences and expertise truly help shape the state’s plan for how we transition to a clean energy future. We must ensure the policies and programs we invest in are explicitly crafted to help marginalized communities, including Black, Indigenous, and people of color, as well as lower-income and rural Vermonters.
In a June essay in Vogue magazine, “Why Every Environmentalist Should Be Anti-Racist,” environmental activist Leah Thomas writes: “I’ve stood beside white environmentalists during climate protests, but I’ve felt abandoned by my community during acts of unjustifiable violence toward Black and Brown people. I’ve had enough.” She calls for the practice of intersectional environmentalism, which recognizes the inherent links between fighting for a healthy environment and combating systemic racism.
In Vermont, we cannot fight for climate justice without also fighting for racial justice. Luckily, there is an important way we can put these concepts into action. The Global Warming Solutions Act is pending before the Legislature right now. I hope it is enacted soon so we can get to work bringing Vermonters together to help create the more just, equitable, resilient, and healthy future we all deserve.
Lauren Hierl of Montpelier is the executive director of the Vermont Conservation Voters.
