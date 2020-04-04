As our lives are upended by the global coronavirus pandemic, it feels as if we’re watching a slow-moving train barrel toward us. We’re watching reports from Italy, New York and elsewhere, and know our health care system may soon be overwhelmed, and our health care providers will potentially be forced to make difficult decisions about who gets care.
As we watch the toll this pandemic is taking on our families and communities, this could be a time for despair. But it’s also a time when we can begin to take stock of how our systems are working, and how they can and must be improved when we get to the other side of this crisis.
How can we build a better Vermont together? We can start by calling on our leaders to embed key principles of social, racial, economic and environmental justice in every emergency response measure they implement — and as they move into the longer-term work of rebuilding our communities and economy. With severely diminished state revenue, there will be intense pressure to cut essential services, but we must instead use this moment to invest in our people and our state.
By investing in Vermont’s future at this critical time, we can rebuild in a way that ensures all our residents have access to clean water and air; affordable, clean, local energy; healthy food, housing, health care and child care; people have full reproductive freedom; our criminal justice system is more equitable, effective, and restorative; everyone can access fair wages and paid family and medical leave; and state agencies and institutions treat everyone equitably and with dignity.
Building a more resilient and fair economy and communities is not only the right thing to do — it is essential for our future, as we know that climate change will bring more public health crises, natural disasters and other threats in the coming years.
In the response and recovery to this pandemic, let’s look for opportunities to put Vermonters to work implementing the kinds of solutions that will make our economy and communities healthier and more resilient. For example, when the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) was implemented following the 2008 economic crash, Vermont organizations were able to hire, train and put people to work weatherizing low-income people’s homes — providing a good paycheck to the workers, while reducing the long-term energy costs of the homeowners.
By relying much more extensively on locally produced clean, renewable, efficient energy systems, we can create well-paying jobs, keep more energy dollars in state, and have a more resilient electric grid. Further, we recently saw the stock market enter a tailspin when Saudi Arabia decided to increase oil production at a time when prices were already low, driving prices into a ditch. If Vermont were dramatically less reliant on fossil fuels, our local economy — and our families — wouldn’t be as vulnerable to global and national oil price jumps and dips.
Similarly, we know that Vermont needs to invest in clean and healthy lakes, ponds, rivers and streams. We could ramp up our efforts by putting people to work implementing the long backlog of clean water projects in communities across our state, to ensure we have the essential resource of safe, clean water for all.
We know that Vermont communities remain vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, so let’s put people to work building improved infrastructure to make our communities more resilient. We can also invest in our farms and forests, transitioning them to serve as carbon sinks to help address the climate crisis.
It’s easy to get overwhelmed at the devastating news from around the world. But it’s also been incredibly heartening to see the myriad ways people are stepping up to help ensure everyone in their communities is being taken care of, and that we’re working to support the most marginalized Vermonters through these difficult days. There are heroic efforts underway from our health care providers, first responders, state and local government officials, chil dcare providers, teachers learning how to bring classrooms to students remotely, our grocers and pharmacists, and so many more.
Let us strive to channel what energy we have to spare on what Vermont does so well — investing in our communities. We can and must continue to come together as neighbors to help each other in the difficult coming weeks and months, while looking to create a future where all of our residents have access to food, shelter and other essentials, where people are paid fair wages and can take time off when they’re sick or need to care for loved ones, where people have access to affordable health care, where public health is protected and prioritized, where our environment is healthy and where our democracy is vibrant.
We can and must also examine the fundamental inequities in our systems, and look at how — as we undertake the hard work of rebuilding our economy and communities — we can come together to create an even better Vermont.
Lauren Hierl is the executive director of the Vermont Conservation Voters. She lives in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.