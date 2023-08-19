Each new fury that attacks the Earth, be it flood, fire, earthquake, hurricane or temperature fluctuation should alert us to the urgency we face to save not only the planet but also humanity. Addressing this urgent need will mean making societal, political, financial and personal changes.
At the societal level, the need is greater for building our communities so they serve all individuals who reside in them. This is a great task that means examining the way we offer the most basic needs such as health care, food and housing, but also safety and personal enjoyment. It means consultation at the deepest level where everyone is given a voice and compromises are created when there are no obvious solutions.
At the political level, it means acting proactively so policies and laws reflect what is best not only for the state, but for the country and the world as well. It means disengaging goals for power or personal gain, and replacing ideology with long-term planning and futuristic envisioning. It will mean governance that restores equality and justice where everyone is served with their survival and enhanced life in mind.
Our financial institutions, whether small businesses or large corporations, will need to change the way they operate so their decisions about products or services reflect not just the end value, but also the means to create a more sustainable world.
Individuals have a responsibility to work with neighbors at home and abroad to see that relationships create unity and promote justice. Promoting personal character that embraces service to the community will be seen as a path to personal happiness.
The world must reflect how to meet the needs of the greater good, not just to benefit a few who consider themselves entitled or elite. Shared resources such as water, oil and minerals need to be viewed as global issues not regional ones. The world society encompasses one human family whose members need to look out for one another.
The way to universal peace can be found in the joining of forces to build stronger and better organized efforts that enhance life around our planet, or through destruction and devastation. It is up to us to take actions that will determine how we will get to a peaceful world.
Alis Headlam is a retired professor of literacy education and lives in Rutland.