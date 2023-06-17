This time of year brings events and parades celebrating the visibility of historically marginalized people in our communities. Yet nationwide, many people in powerful positions are working to silence and erase the experiences of our community members. Often, protecting children is used as a reason for decisions that, in fact, may harm children. You cannot convince young children they are safe, supported and welcome if you also insist that aspects of their family life must remain invisible. And if young children do not feel safe and supported, they will not learn well.

In April, Alabama’s governor announced she had forced out her state director of early childhood education, Dr. Barbara Cooper, over the use of a nationally-recognized teacher resource book. The governor charges that the book, produced by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, promotes “woke concepts” such as inclusion.