The wearing of masks marks a massive, unprecedented shift in how we interact as humans. Masks also feel like a new way of differentiating people socially, emotionally and politically.
Even though we’re mandated to wear masks depending on location, there is a lot of resistance.
To walk in town with a mask on when so many are not wearing masks, is confusing, frustrating and annoying. Knowing there’s an aggressively contagious virus sweeping the world, and wearing a mask is how we keep it contained, is a logical ask. So why are so many people not wearing masks?
To keep your distance from friends and family, from co-workers and neighbors, is emotional work. It takes endurance and commitment to socially distance. The words “stay back” came out of my mouth when a friend moved to hug me. Awkward and embarrassed, I doubted my commitment to stay 6 feet apart.
I’ve never understood the social responsibility of rapid contagion until now. So when people don’t wear masks, I wonder what kind of person they are. Are they good people? Do they not care? Do they listen to the news? Do they think COVID-19 is a conspiracy? Then my confusion and fear turn into judgment. They are selfish. They are irresponsible. They’re only thinking of themselves.
I politicize their choice. I bet they voted for Trump. Trump doesn’t wear a mask.
Mask wearing has become a silent but very loud moral choice battleground that is more about our inner world than our political affiliations and beliefs.
Without question, these are strange times, and we all deal with change differently. We have globally stepped into the great unknown. There are no answers yet, and that is scary.
The age of abundance is over. We find ourselves in a new world, and we want, more than anything, to feel safe again. Each piece of new information is taken in and worked through, consciously and unconsciously. The goal is survival, balance, safety and connection, but how do you get there in this new world?
We each adapt in our way.
I’ve always wondered what kind of person I am when the chips are down. Would I hide a Jewish child from the Nazis? I want to think, of course, I would, without question. But fear distorts judgment and perspective. I see that now. Fear doesn’t make anyone a bad person — just someone who is afraid.
The decision to wear or not wear a mask is not just political. It is human.
Beneath each decision is someone trying to reconcile their inner and outer experience and return to what is familiar and safe.
Deciding to wear or not wear a mask can mean: I’m not afraid, or I am afraid; This is stupid, or you are stupid; I care, or I don’t care; I believe, or I don’t believe.
On my way to a garden nursery yesterday, I stopped at a gas station. Dutifully pulling my mask up, a maskless father and young son sat on their three-wheelers a few feet away, as trucks poured in and maskless men jumped out to buy their morning coffee.
I can only draw from how masks make me feel, and that is vulnerable. Every time I put on a mask, I feel exposed. Wearing a mask is also a reminder of this strange new world we live in now.
We are no longer in Kansas. Knowing that deserves compassion all around.
Kimberly Hackett is a therapist and therapeutic parent coach living in East Montpelier.
