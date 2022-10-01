Health care costs are rising far faster than incomes, but there is something every Vermonter can do about it. Individually, we can make decisions that result in a significant collective impact on the future cost of premiums. By looking at price comparisons before we make our health care appointments and by choosing the lowest cost/highest quality provider, each one of us is making a choice that will result in future premium savings.

I look at price comparisons in advance when my family is able to plan for a health care procedure. If I choose a provider a little further down the road, I can often be seen sooner and the price can be dramatically lower. Health care is expensive, and a little research can make a big difference. When I make informed choices about where to receive care, I can actually make an impact on the overall cost of care for all Vermonters. In fact, these small efforts can slow the rise of premiums and send a message to providers that I won’t pay exorbitant prices.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.