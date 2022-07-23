Earlier this month, a report commissioned by the Vermont Legislature declared our state’s child care system to be “fundamentally broken,” validating what so many of us have known and experienced. The study, Vermont Child Care and Early Childhood Education Systems Analysis, was based on interviews with more than 85 early childhood education stakeholders and dozens of previous state reports and data on the topic.

Now that the report is here, we can firmly say it details what we’ve known for years: Our child care system isn’t working for anyone — not for children, families, essential early childhood educators and certainly not for our workforce and economy. The current state system is severely under-invested in, does not provide enough child care access and does not allow early childhood educators to be professionally compensated. If we want to build a strong economy and encourage young people to stay or locate here to raise their families, fundamental, systemic changes must happen now.

