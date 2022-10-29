The recreational trapping season in Vermont started Oct. 22 and runs through March 31. This includes the use of baited, steel-jawed leghold and body-gripping kill traps, as well as cage traps set underwater that drown multiple animals at once.

Traps inflict tremendous fear and suffering upon the trapped animals who are, all too often, not even killed humanely. Drowning, bludgeoning and strangling are all legal methods of killing trapped animals in Vermont. Not surprisingly, Vermont trappers have fought recent efforts to restrict the method of kill to gunshot only.

