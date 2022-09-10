‘Climate change” is a misnomer. It serves as a euphemism as when we say of someone who has died that they “passed away.” To say the climate is changing is a neutral statement, neither negative nor positive. It blunts the intensity of the experience, serving to soothe the emotional impact. It allows us to believe things are not as bad as they might seem. It lightens the load and allows more immediate concerns to dominate our consciousness.

This is a protective mechanism we all employ so we can carry on with our lives, keeping fear, panic and grief at bay. And, after all, (truly) there is so much to celebrate and be thankful for, why focus on the “negative?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.