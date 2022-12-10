By now you have received a book in the mail titled “The Great Controversy.” You must be wondering why it was mailed this way. We are living in a world where things are spinning out of control. Due to the threat of nuclear war, climate change, economic uncertainty, COVID-19, mass shootings and rampant violence, people are looking for answers.

I have personally chosen a biblical world view. By this I mean I view life’s challenges through the lens of Scripture. Even a casual observer can see something evil is dominating world affairs. Matthew 24:6-8 addresses our day. In verse 8, Jesus says, “All these are the beginning of sorrows.” His message of hope is for all the world — every nation, tribe, tongue and people. (Revelation 14:6)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.