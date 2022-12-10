By now you have received a book in the mail titled “The Great Controversy.” You must be wondering why it was mailed this way. We are living in a world where things are spinning out of control. Due to the threat of nuclear war, climate change, economic uncertainty, COVID-19, mass shootings and rampant violence, people are looking for answers.
I have personally chosen a biblical world view. By this I mean I view life’s challenges through the lens of Scripture. Even a casual observer can see something evil is dominating world affairs. Matthew 24:6-8 addresses our day. In verse 8, Jesus says, “All these are the beginning of sorrows.” His message of hope is for all the world — every nation, tribe, tongue and people. (Revelation 14:6)
In the first chapter of “The Great Controversy,” there are 50 Scriptural references and more than 700 throughout the book. The author also refers to 88 historical authors 400 times. As a result, this work is also historically accurate. It chronicles from the destruction of Jerusalem, through the “Dark Ages,” coming to America for religious freedom, right up to the second coming of Christ. If you are a historian, you will find this an interesting and informative read. If you are a biblical historian, you will be enlightened. If we forget our history, we are bound to repeat it.
As a Christian, I believe Ephesians 6:12 is true. Chapter 31-33 in “The Great Controversy” expounds on the spiritual battle around us. Are you wondering if the dead communicate with us? Turn to chapter 34. If you are concerned about losing civil and religious liberties, read chapter 35. Chapter 37 covers the importance of Scripture as our only guide. Matthew 4:4. In chapter 38, “The Final Warning” to our world is explained. Revelation 13, 14 and 18 is referenced along with several other Scriptures. Many people are expressing concern about where our world is heading. I have more personal requests to study Bible prophecy than ever before as a result. Chapter 39 describes a “Time of Trouble” to come with a Scriptural promise “God’s people will be delivered.” There are 39 biblical references in chapter 40.
Someday soon the controversy between Christ and Satan will be over. (Revelation 21:1-5) The controversy will end, forever. Peace will be throughout God’s creation. The final chapter brings that good news to the reader.
The reason you have received this book is to give biblical answers to life’s most pressing questions today. “The Great Controversy” is a lesser light, which was written to direct our minds to the greater light, the Word of our Creator God. John 1:1-18 shares that Jesus is the “light of the world.” It is He who is uplifted in this book.
I would like to refute some inaccurate and slanderous statements made by John Nassivera in his op-ed concerning “The Great Controversy.”
This book distribution was paid for by an individual with good intentions. Remnant Publications is an independent ministry, which printed and shipped the book. Ellen White is not the Seventh-Day Adventist church founder. She was, however, an influential leader. She is also the most prolific female Christian author. The late Paul Harvey referred to her writings often on the radio. He spent the final decade of his life a Seventh-Day Adventist.
There are eight identifying marks of the Beast (Kingdom) of Revelation 13. Three of these identifying markers are found in Daniel 7:25. Jesus said, “Call no one Father except your Father who is in Heaven.” Matthew 23:9. The second marker in reference to this power is “persecuting the saints of the Most High.” At least 25 million Christians were martyred by a power which ruled in the Dark Ages. “The Great Controversy” book fully expounds on that history. The third identifier is “Intending to change times and laws.” In the Catholic Catechism, the second commandment has been removed and the 10th split to make 10 commandments. Also, … the Catholic Church transferred the solemnity of the Sabbath “from Saturday to Sunday.” The Converts Catechism of Catholic Doctrine (1951) page 50 (Exodus 20:1-17).
Blaspheming is referred to two ways in Scripture: claiming to be God and claiming to forgive sins. I think the reader knows which Christian organization embraces those two ideas.
The Seventh-Day Adventist church is the most Biblical Christian denomination in the world today. If it were not so, I would worship elsewhere. Visit www.adventist.org/beliefs for more information.
In the late 1800s, the Catholic Church offered $5,000 for a Bible text supporting Sunday sacredness. The money was never claimed. No such text exists. Look up www.sabbathtruth.com for more information. Show me one text in context which supports Sunday sacredness, and I will join your church. Christ died once for all. His “sheep” are in many folds. (In and out of church) Truth matters. What we believe matters. Isaiah 8:20
Dear reader, no matter your background or beliefs, please look to your creator and redeemer Jesus Christ. He has all the answers. He is the Way, the Truth and the Life.
Tom Ferguson is pastor of the Rutland and Barre Seventh-Day Adventist churches.
