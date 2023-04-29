I waited behind the big yellow school bus and watched a little girl with a big backpack get off the bus and walk up to the motel where she is living.
Vermont will pay for her family and other homeless people to live in the motel until the end of June. And now, the call has gone out for donations of tents and camping gear to give these people a shelter.
Vermonters have struggled to solve the problem of homelessness for a very long time. The local interfaith group has pressured the governor and Legislature to provide funds to shelter homeless. NGOs, churches and individuals have stepped up supplying overnight shelters, warming centers, lunch and dinner meals. We have lobbied state governments and the U.S. Congress to provide funds to address the increasing population who live without adequate shelter.
Kudos to all who care enough for our brothers and sisters (yes, they are our brothers and sisters) who do not have a home.
But that is not enough to give dignity and comfort that we all need. Our hearts are in the right place, but our politics need to change.
How can we expect a person who makes the minimum wage, of $12.55 an hour, (Vermont) or $7.25 an hour (federal), to own or rent a house? How can we expect even two people earning the minimum wage to support a family of four?
Sen. Bernie Sanders, in his latest book, gives some answers. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is worth $170 billion and refuses to pay his workers a decent wage, deliver decent benefits or provide decent working conditions. Why is Starbucks, with growing profits, unwilling to pay employees a decent wage and still pay the retiring CEO a $60 million bonus? These are just a couple of examples of corporations that use their huge profits to influence our elected senators and representatives.
Money given to a campaign can change a vote. When we get the money out of politics, we can have policies that benefit all the people, and little girls with backpacks can happily grow up in a home.
Esther Farnsworth lives in Montpelier.
