The decision last year to stop carrying Red Sox games on NESN by Dish Network, which generously rebated $1.97 per month to those of us with a NESN sports package, has left fans searching for another way to watch the Bean Towners muddle through another season.

Last year’s Red Sox season was lost to us because of that corporate decision. Dish Network, to which I pay $97 a month, cut the cord and we scrambled to find an alternative TV source for the Sox games.

