The decision last year to stop carrying Red Sox games on NESN by Dish Network, which generously rebated $1.97 per month to those of us with a NESN sports package, has left fans searching for another way to watch the Bean Towners muddle through another season.
Last year’s Red Sox season was lost to us because of that corporate decision. Dish Network, to which I pay $97 a month, cut the cord and we scrambled to find an alternative TV source for the Sox games.
Watching the Red Sox is now dependent on a fan’s income and how much we are willing to shell out for the privilege. Researching this conundrum has shone a light on just how little competition there is in the satellite and streaming TV industry. It seems there are just three ways to watch the Red Sox on TV, and none of them are without a substantial cost.
If you are a Dish subscriber, you could switch to DirectTV, which carries NESN for $99.99 a month. But, if you are in a Dish TV contract, you’d still have to pay for that service along with the $99.99 DirectTV price. Cut Dish before the contract ends and you get penalized for dropping the service. That’s $600 for the six months of baseball season if you are stuck with both services.
Then there is Fubo, a streaming service that costs $89 per month to get the sports package that includes NESN. You can watch the Red Sox, and save the games in their cloud DVR, but you might lose CNN and PBS stations if you already subscribe to Dish. Fubo doesn’t carry them. To carry both services, you’ll shell out $186 monthly to watch the Red Sox and CNN and PBS.
Finally, there’s NESN 360, another streaming option which costs $30 a month and also carries the Boston Bruins. If you watch hockey, it might be a sensible alternative; if you don’t, you’ll be paying $180 for the six months of the baseball season.
What is really irksome is the way the satellite and streaming providers operate. You’d think, with the growth of streaming services, like Fubo, Hulu, Sling, Disney, Netflix, YouTube and others, the competition would have the satellite TV providers like Dish and DirectTV lowering their costs to fight off the competition. That isn’t happening. I’m expecting Dish to raise its prices when my contract is over in May.
Then there are the channels you do pay for. If you get the typical Dish Network package, it includes 120 channels. But, around half of those stations are audio channels. Do you listen to them? Of the remaining channels, most of us watch just a handful: local stations, PBS, several news channels, The Weather Channel and ESPN, perhaps a few others. Essentially, we’re paying to watch about a dozen stations or so. The same would be true if you were a Direct TV or Fubo subscriber.
Why can’t we get an à la carte service that charges you for only the channels you want to watch? That doesn’t seem to be in the works either. Those of us stuck with satellite TV living on a back road far from cable service are paying the price for our rurality.
It’s a problem a lot of Vermonters face. We are the Red Sox fans stuck with little choice other than to pay high prices to watch the games. It seems the greed of New England Sports Network and Dish Network is the cause of the lack of alternatives in our TV viewing experience. For the many Vermonters who don’t make a lot of money, or are retired and live on a limited budget, the opportunity to watch our favorite baseball team has become a costly financial decision.
Art Edelstein is a regular contributor to the Vermont Arts section. He lives in Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.