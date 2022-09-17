The Energy Action Network recently published our latest Annual Progress Report for Vermont on Emissions, Energy, Equity, and the Economy, which is available on our website at eanvt.org. Our report finds Vermont is not on track to meet our legally binding emissions reduction requirements for 2030, as established by the Global Warming Solutions Act. In commenting on the report, The Times Argus and Rutland Herald editorial board came to an unfortunate conclusion: Vermont’s legal requirements are too ambitious. In reality, the requirements are achievable and can deliver cost savings for Vermonters. The problem is a lack of policy action.
Vermonters should know three things.
One, our emissions reduction requirements are based on a scientific imperative. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has made clear that global emissions must be cut in half by 2030 or else we will miss “a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a livable future.”
Now, of course, Vermont cannot solve the climate crisis alone — no individual state or country can. But we have a responsibility to do our part, especially because Vermont’s per capita emissions are higher than everywhere else in New England and far higher than most countries, both currently and historically.
Two, these requirements are achievable and can deliver significant economic savings to Vermonters while strengthening the Vermont economy. Modeling done both by EAN and by contractors hired by the state of Vermont found we already have the technology and know-how to meet our emissions reductions requirements by 2030.
Specifically, we can transition off of 100% imported, high-cost, price-volatile, fossil fuels in favor of more local, clean and low-cost options that will save Vermonters money. Vermont has the advantage of having the cleanest electricity portfolio in the nation, which we can use to meet our transportation and heating needs in a more efficient and affordable way. With that option at our fingertips, it is time to get off the fossil fuel roller coaster that has had people paying over $4 a gallon for gasoline for most of the year, along with near-record-high prices for fuel oil and propane. In fact, the modeling done for the state also showed Vermont stands to benefit from $6.4 billion in economic savings and avoided damages by 2050 if we reduce emissions as outlined in the Climate Action Plan, primarily as a result of reducing our dependence on those high-cost fossil fuels.
Three, the only way to achieve these emissions reduction requirements — and to seize those economic benefits — is to pass policies that can get the job done. The “wishful thinking” is business as usual, a regulation here or there, or incentives alone might be sufficient.
The two most significant policy recommendations made by the Climate Council — implementing a Clean Heat Standard and joining the Transportation and Climate Initiative — have not been heeded. That leaves just the Advanced Clean Cars II (ACCII) rule as a policy or regulatory strategy that can confidently deliver significant emissions reductions. However, while crucially important, ACCII alone will likely only get us about 10-15% of the way toward the 2030 requirements. It is necessary but, by itself, woefully insufficient.
Examples from other states and countries provide other proven policy options, showing what a more comprehensive approach to clear and effective policy could look like. One broadly falls under the category of cap and invest policies. Quebec, Nova Scotia, California and Oregon all have “cap and invest” policies that have the fundamental purpose of creating market clarity. They establish an emissions cap that declines over time that helps advance the transition toward cleaner and more efficient energy use, both reducing pollution and enabling significant cost savings. Vermont has already done this for our electricity sector with the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, but we have so far failed to do so for our most polluting and costly sectors: transportation and thermal fuels, which together are responsible for about three-quarters of Vermont’s climate pollution.
The other type of policy that can be used to confidently reduce emissions is known as a “performance standard.” Oregon, Washington and California all have versions of what are known as “Clean Fuels Standards” or “Low Carbon Fuel Standards.” Again, Vermont has such a performance standard at work in the electricity sector (the Renewable Energy Standard) but we have failed to utilize this policy solution for either our transportation or thermal sector. The Clean Heat Standard would establish a performance standard for the thermal fuels sector.
By all means, let’s compare the pros and cons of these two types of policies. And then let’s implement one or both in ways that will work best for Vermont and Vermonters, finally holding fossil fuel importers in our transportation and thermal sectors responsible for helping to reduce pollution. But what we have to stop doing is pretending and delaying. The “wishful thinking” isn’t our emissions reduction requirements. It’s thinking we can meet our legal responsibility — and help deliver desperately needed savings on energy bills — without passing proven and effective policies as soon as possible.
Jared Duval is executive director of Energy Action Network and lives in Montpelier.
