Dillon oped
Buy Now

A water skier goes for a ride on Lake Bomoseen last summer. If you’re concerned about water quality and want to keep lakes safe for paddlers, sailors, swimmers and other users, it’s time to make your voice heard.

 File photo by Brenna Jepson

Vermont’s Department of Environmental Conservation wants input on a potential rule that would regulate where and how wake boats can be used on the state’s waterways. If you’re concerned about water quality and want to keep lakes safe for paddlers, sailors, swimmers and other users, it’s time to make your voice heard.

Wake boats are designed specifically to surf behind. Large ballast tanks keep the propeller pointed deep in the water. Wake boats cruise low, slow, and throw a big wave. They’re also getting bigger, heavier and more expensive. New models range from roughly $100,000 to $200,000.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.