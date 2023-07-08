Yesterday, I bought an American flag, sometimes called Old Glory. I wanted to buy a Bennington Battle flag but there were none available here in Brattleboro. I bought a flag made in the United States, but the pole and the mounting gizmo were made by my Chinese friends.
This is the first time I have bought an American flag in the past 50 years, and the first time I displayed it for the Fourth of July. My neighbors think it’s a little unexpected. And it is. In a way, my decision to do this comes from what I think is the changing reputation of the country in the past few decades. There’s been a lessening of the high opinion Americans held of themselves. We are still number one, but not quite as self-assertive as before. We have competition in many of the areas we used to be the masters of. Most of us have not bought an American car in years.
I didn’t expect this to happen. I am an unhappy citizen. I was drafted in 1967 and was forced to spend four years in the service, including a year in Vietnam. During my time in the army, I grew to despise and loathe not only the Army, but anyone who thought, or said, God was on our side. The war was founded on lies and thievery in high places. My commanders in Southeast Asia were either frauds or living in movies starring themselves. The army was racist and brutal, confused and ineffective, wasteful and uncaring. After the war, I saw many Americans, at least a good number, as braggarts, loud and ignorant. They all ate too much, were swag-bellied, grinning mouth-breathers with a mean streak: threatening, dull-eyed, loutish people, who used their unthinking patriotism to annoy and enrage whenever possible. I didn’t like them.
The flag as a symbol then seemed to me to encompass all those traits. It was just an accumulation of our overbearing ignorance, and a sign that the U.S. was in a decline to which it would not admit. Other nations, oddly including the defeated nations of World War Two, were passing the U.S. in manufacturing and services. Our youth was money crazed, abandoning real values for chancy gambles in finance and speculation. Our politicians seemed to have no concern for the nation as something worth saving and improving — only exploiting.
In this mood, harboring this stagnant dislike and distrust of the country, why did I buy a flag this Fourth? And why did I hang it in front of my house on this back road in Windham County. I don’t know. I can talk all night, and I can write until the last Bic dies, but I cannot find a clear explanation for this act, or whatever it was that prompted me to walk into a local hardware store and lay my Visa down. Was it a hope that things would get better? Did I think that someone passing the house would share my hope? Or wonder what the hell was wrong with the owner. They might know, as my neighbors know, that I can be a chip-on-the-shoulder vet, still in Saigon, and certain subjects are best avoided. For long periods of time, I’ve learned not to think about it.
But without an answer, I’ll leave the flag up until next week sometime — or maybe longer. I’ll see how I feel. For right now, the flag seems to be a surprising balm of some sort, a sign of unity in the face of the contingent of bitter, squalling, selfish, dishonest, fraudulent, foolish and dishonest citizens who seem to be running the place. The flag is a sign that the rest of us, even those who have been disappointed, ill-used and hurt, have no choice, or have at least little choice, other than to hope for a better life.
I like the look of the flag out front, but again, I don’t know exactly what it means. It has been called Old Glory, but I am not going to salute it. I will call it something else. Nothing comes to mind — maybe Old Hopeful. We now see the thousands trying to cross the border from the south, and the desperate families setting up lives from Afghanistan, and the Ukrainians armed by our government to beat back the Russian murderers — when I stop and think I can see them. So what’s a better name?
There’s the American flag. Americans gather behind it, holding it above as a reminder? It’s not Old Glory and it’s not Old Hopeful. I’ll accept Old Maybe, until I think of something better.
Jeff Danziger is a political cartoonist. He lives in Dummerston.