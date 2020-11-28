Barack is in the house. His beautiful face graces us from his book cover. The book is pricey, but it’s worth every penny as ballast against all the rest. You saw him on 60 Minutes: calm, reasoned, even in anger and disappointment searching for understanding, thinking before he spoke, his version of America one that stretches us rather than diminishes us.
I’m not an angry person. I’m a hopeful one, but I’m angry now. I’ve been angry before in these long four years of name-calling and hyperbole, of lies and blaming, and taking no responsibility. But I’m really angry now, not so much at the tyrant today but at his followers, the sycophants who are willing to think that literally thousands of Americans, the people who run your elections, contrived to steal an election, manipulated votes, destroyed votes, did all he has imagined or invented they did, and got away with it with the whole world watching. Why do they believe this? Because they saw their own hero, their president and his minions, do the same thing, doing everything they could to make it difficult for American citizens to vote.
I’m angry that two more people in our community have died from COVID-19 and so many still call it a hoax. I’m angry that the one in charge has no plan and won’t let the one who wants to make a plan, have access to what he needs. I’m angry that you’ve diminished this country’s reputation because you can’t believe that your boastful, deliberately boorish hero lost.
I want to blame him for these temper tantrums, these false statements about everything from the pandemic to the election, but he can’t help himself. He’s mentally ill. He is what they call a narcissist. You know other narcissists, I’m sure, people who are never to blame for their misdeeds, people against whom the whole world has long conspired — the teachers, the wives, the bureaucracy, anyone who gets in their way, anyone who deigns to question their version of reality, even the voters.
He can’t help himself. But what about all the people who see these actions, hear these words pouring out in plain sight: pushing aside the prime minister of Montenegro to be front and center; announcing he knows more about drones and the military and outer space and the economy and vote counting and disease than anyone else in the world; a person who has to claim he aced the hardest intelligence test in the world to convince you of what? That he’s not a dimwit who knows nothing about simple cognitive tests, never mind running a country?
But can we blame him, America, all of you who laughed at those absurdities coming out of his mouth, the bragging, the misinformation, the anti-science rhetoric, all of you who bought that the Chinese had created a virus to spoil his presidency?
Perhaps worse, I blame the ones who haven’t bothered to pay attention, who let him go on, day after day, dismantling decency, decorum, ignoring his love of the most cruel dictators, his betrayal of your precious Christian mandates, his gifts of classified information to the very countries from whom it was meant to be kept secret.
It’s right to be angry. I have grandchildren. In these four years, you’ve diminished their futures. I’m angry that you don’t care that their country — one in which your own parents or great-grandparents or ancestors, all the way back to the earliest arrivals, came in search of their own freedoms and opportunity — is now seen as something else entirely, something diminished, something sobering, as we come to understand what the history books could never explain: how people like Hitler came to power, how people you know, perhaps your next door neighbors, could choose to support a person with no moral compass, no sense of service to something other than himself, no idea what it means to be a leader, no desire to rise above his own petty needs and wants.
So, yes, Barack is in the house. Perhaps I should be angry at him, too, angry for not doing more to protect his legacy, for not marching into the Senate when Mitch declared he would not recognize his legitimacy, for not calling them what they are, the racists who denied his citizenship, his right to be president. But not today. Today, I have read his words of reason and the reason that he brought to the office of president. Today, there are just his words of hope and proof that, in America, yes, anyone can become president. That fact against its corollary, that even a person as un-American as the current resident, can show us in his refusal to leave the other side of who we are.
Yvonne Daley is a prize-winning journalist and author whose recent book “Going Up The Country” documents the “back to the land” movement that brought the energy and creativity of young people to Vermont in the 1970s. She lives in Rutland.
