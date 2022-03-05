In the 1960s, my husband and I saw the movie “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians are Coming.” It was a hilarious plot about Russians invading America by accident; and the absurdity was enhanced by Alan Arkin’s straight-faced approach to content that was unthinkable. We found it funny and adopted the phrase “The Russians are coming” to indicate impending disaster in our town or household. We used it comically.
When we moved to Vermont in ’79, the Three-Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania tried to melt down.
There we were, with radiation floating on the prevailing winds toward our little Vermont town and fear jolted us. If the plant melted down, we would be in trouble: It was such a horrible possibility, we couldn’t think about it. Still, my subconscious whispered: “The Russians might be coming.”
Because both ideas (the Russians and the power plant) were inconceivable, the anxiety sank beneath the everyday tasks of home, motherhood, the school board.
Environmental crisis and nuclear silos crept into the submerged concern. All impossible … or very far in the future. Not right now.
Still, during those early days as a Vermonter, my subconscious planned an escape route and told me about it.
Here it is. My mother left me her full-length beaver coat. I was embarrassed to wear it for fear people would throw paint on me; but, in an emergency, it would be perfect. I also had some real pearls and some sterling silver — left by Mother. I would sew these few valuables into the lining of the beaver coat, put on my felt-pack boots and long underwear and walk to Canada. We were young, and even encumbered by the coat, the boots and the sterling silver, I would be plucky about the walk. With a plan, we all relaxed.
Though Three Mile Island scared us a lot, I didn’t start ripping the lining of the coat. The idea of that danger was ridiculous. This radiation thing could not happen here. We were in more peril from the bear who walked past our house in the village one night recently.
But what if these hideous events were possible? When would I rip the lining of the coat? When would it be too late? How long does it take to walk to Canada?
Today, right now in 2022, I remember all that neurotic worrying as I stare at the television. Ukrainian citizens found it unimaginable that Russia would invade them — despite the sight of huge Russian tanks and masses of soldiers at the border. Ukrainian citizens did not plan to leave; they were young and didn’t remember the past; they did not pack their bags; they couldn’t imagine what they needed. And now, hiding in a subway tunnel, a mother finds she has no diapers for the baby. A young man says they don’t know what to do next. This isn’t just an air raid. This is a war.
These past two years, the world has brought us many unbelievable sights and occasions: a worldwide deadly sickness, a wildfire burns down a whole town, a tornado flattens a whole city, a policeman slowly murders a resident in broad daylight, refrigerator trucks remove the pandemic dead from the rear entrances of hospitals. Surely, these have been days of wonder. Days of awful wonder.
We suffer from recent failures of imagination for worst-case scenarios; and we are astonished by the foul wonders flying at us rapid fire.
In the winter 2022, the unthinkable is happening. Now, actually — the Russians are coming.
Victoria Crain lives in Rutland Town.
