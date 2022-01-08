If I were a historian, I would try to compare American behavior during other lengthy crises in history. Since I’m not, I am left trying to understand the world I suddenly live in.
I didn’t know Americans hated each other so much. I really didn’t. Were all these angry people being polite for years? Or did we just get mad recently? I don’t know.
The other thing that astounds me is people just stand up in public and lie without cringing. They don’t say “I think” or “in my opinion.” Their lies are dressed up like truth. I have an opinion about who is lying; but other Americans believe the lies. What are we to do about a country in which we can’t agree about reality?
Sometime in June, I heard one rebellious American say, “A Civil War is coming.” It hit me like a bowling ball to the head. The person who uttered that had a flippancy about the remark she made on national television. Any fool with eyes could see a civil war was the next thing to happen. That’s how she said it.
Have we always believed in poppycock? Have Americans been prone to hysterical rhetoric — more so than other cultures or nations? Our national conversation seems like the ones my mother and I used to scream at each other when I was 15. That’s about the level we’re at these days. Oh, the things we said to each other. How did our relationship survive? Can we step back from hateful rhetoric? Can we apologize and forgive? Have we waited too long? Have things gone too far?
Has the liberty provided to us by our Constitution caused us to go crazy? Must liberty come before common good in an emergency? Must the quest for personal liberty cancel the need for honesty? Shall we forget the Golden Rule? So many questions without answers.
So, happy new year? I’m skeptical. Can we be happy when we are covered in hate? Because that’s how it feels to me: Covered in hate and lies.
I’ve had enough. But I don’t know what to do about it.
Victoria Crain lives in Rutland.
