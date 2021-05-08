As the first half of this legislative session winds down, the bill to prepare Act 250 for the next 50 years is still a work in progress, as House Bill 120. I was recently invited to give the House Committee on Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife my perspective on H 120.
In 1994, Gov. Howard Dean reappointed me to my third term as chair of the citizen based Act 250 appeals board, the Environmental Board. Nundy Bongartz and Terry Ehrich, two of my nine member, citizen board were also re-nominated. But, during the Senate confirmation process the three of us were accused of being “environmentalists” and ultimately lost reappointment in a pitched, partisan battle lasting for months. Terry was interrogated by the chair of the Senate Natural Resources Committee, Tom Macaulay. To paraphrase, Macaulay asked Terry if he was then or ever had been an environmentalist. Terry practically jumped out of his seat, answering, sure I am, aren’t we all? Don’t we all need a safe, healthy place to live?
I am reminded of Terry’s answer these days because we are now just beginning to wake up to what it could mean to have, not just no safe, healthy place to live, but actually no place to live at all, as the effects of climate change make life impossible in many regions of the country and around the world. The influx of climate and COVID migrants has already begun, and could make Vermont look like a Noah’s Ark soon enough.
The environmental witch hunt of 1994 was a low point for Act 250, and it makes me sad to see that it has managed to go down from there. How did Act 250 get so political, so polarized, so litigious? Let’s look at its original intent to give us a clue. Act 250 was famously founded on a three pronged proposition: It was based upon a state-wide plan, with a citizen accessible process, and a set of comprehensive criteria. These three concepts were intended to control what Gov. Deane Davis called “rampant growth” from the influx of people coming up from the cities to recreate.
But, almost immediately after Gov. Davis signed it into law, the state-wide planning leg of this three legged stool was yanked out. Its opponents called the Capability and Development Plan, “state-wide zoning”. Ironically, the development community shot itself in the foot by supporting its removal. The lack of the planning component proved to be a problem for Act 250 applicants in particular, because it left them in the sorry position of not knowing whether their project would likely get a permit, until they were well into the process, having spent too much time and too many resources on a doomed project.
The act was seriously wounded without the planning piece but to add insult to injury, the development community, still frustrated with the process, was determined to make the Act more “efficient” by taking the appeals into the court system. An unanticipated consequence of this change brought more and longer litigations to the land use regulation.
Climate scientists are now warning us that we’re on a tight time line to avoid the worst effects of a rapidly changing climate. We cannot afford the time or the resources for a process that gets hung up in seemingly endless litigation. We need to work together to find our common ground, so that everyone benefits from smart, healthy growth that meets the needs of a growing population while adapting to the threats from a climate change reality.
The House Committee on Natural Resources and Fish and Wildlife is appropriately adding criteria to H 120 to address climate change. Act 250 can and should play a more pivotal role. But first we need to make it whole again. With all due respect to differing opinions, I believe it is time for us to return the planning function to the Act 250 process. We have learned the hard way that without a plan we are lost.
And because the courthouse is no place for reaching agreement, no place for citizens to participate without counsel and no place where complex, nuanced decisions can be made, we should bring the Act back to a more citizen driven, citizen friendly process.
With these two corrections in place, we will be ready to address the polarization challenge, the need to bring parties together instead of driving them apart. To that end, we should design a scoping process to help land use projects avoid litigation and provide the state with more energy efficient, land, air and water conserving developments, equitable and inclusive public investments in transportation, education, recreation and infrastructure. Act 250 should help shape the Global Warming Solutions Act, and a Green New Deal for Vermont.
As we put a broken Act 250 back together again, we must remember that our goal is to not only fix what’s broken with this valuable resource, but to also empower it to help us survive the future. We can build a better Vermont, with a better Act 250, and we will, because, after all, we all need a safe and healthy place to live.
Elizabeth Courtney is a landscape architect, former VNRC executive director and former chair of the Environmental Board.
(0) comments
