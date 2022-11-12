In 1995, when activist, advocate and former congresswoman Bella Abzug uttered these words at the Fourth World Conference of Women in Beijing, thousands of women there and everywhere felt the force of her words: “Women will change the nature of power, power will not change the nature of women. Never underestimate the importance of what we are doing. Never give in and never give up!”
Recently, when I quoted those words to a group of adult learners in recounting United Nations conferences focusing on women that had occurred during 20 years between 1975 and the Beijing conference, some participants struggled to understand what Abzug meant about the nature of power as it relates to gender. For several days, I pondered their questions searching for clarity in how to respond. Then, on Oct. 3, something happened that helped me articulate an answer.
That was the day Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first Black woman to be seated on the Supreme Court of the United States, and I realized the three critical voices of dissent on the badly damaged highest court in our country would now be women’s voices. Their intelligent, impassioned, collective, legal analysis would still be in the court’s minority, but having them there, “speak(ing) truth to nonsense” as legal journalist Dahlia Lithwick, author of the new book “Lady Justice” puts it, highlights a watershed moment in which the nature of power for women and men is shifting, not symbolically but in real terms, representing a new understanding of how women are reshaping how we live.
Described as “a beacon to generations” in one account of her first day on the bench, it was not lost on legal scholars, and many women, that Justice Jackson has arrived at the Supreme Court at a critical and necessary time. Her effectiveness as a voice of dissent, reminiscent of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s, was apparent when with quiet authority she offered to “bring some enlightenment” to a provision in the Clean Water Act in her response to an attorney hoping to kill the act.
The voices of women like Justice Jackson and Dahlia Lithwick, inside and outside courtrooms, speak volumes to multitudes of women and their advocates in a time when females are being dragged back to a full-throttled misogyny so devoid of understanding, compassion and justice, and so deeply punitive and threatening, it boggles the mind.
That’s why acts of resistance like the one Iran’s women are bravely mounting with global support have always existed, whether related to female sexuality, the quest for freedom, need for voting rights and economic security, or egregious political acts of injustice. Women in vast numbers through the ages have had enough. They are tired of being silenced, rendered invisible, and metaphorically burned at the stake. They’ve had enough of being told to calm down when revealing their consciousness and attempts at social justice based on lived experience, whether in capitals, courtrooms or communities. They’re exhausted from abuses in the marketplace, the academy, the home and the mine fields of micro-aggression. They are readier than ever to self-advocate in the face of misogyny-driven violence, abuse and poverty while rejecting discrimination, deprivation and unrealistic expectations.
In a recently published LitHub article about her new book, Dahlia Lithwick captures this frustration while interviewing numerous women who worked within the legal system. One of them was Anita Hill, who shared this personal story about giving a presentation on Supreme Court decisions. “A young white man said, ‘Aren’t you being a little paranoid? You act as though the sky is falling.’” Hill replied, “Here’s a list (of examples). You tell me when the sky is falling.” Later she realized “it wasn’t just that the sky was falling. It was because we don’t live under the same sky.” Lithwick adds, “I realized that much like the 6-3 conservative supermajority that now controls the court, they simply don’t live under the same sky.”
Therein, Hill and Lithwick capture a key problem. As Lithwick puts it, addressing charges of paranoia and hysteria, “The mirror image of telling a woman you believe her is telling her she is being hysterical … That is the real problem when women’s pain is substituted for actual justice.” And as she points out, “our very presence is outrageous. The fact that we even say anything is a sign of resistance.”
It is that resistance to insults and dismissal that I think Bella Abzug was reaching for when she spoke of gendered power in 1995. She knew, of course, not all the world’s women would be with her along with the thousands of women who came to Beijing, nor would they all welcome the change women so badly need. But she also understood that, for millennia, power has been the purview and prerogative of men, a notion considered a social norm, despite women having always been a profound presence seeking justice and human rights, rendering themselves a thorn in the side of patriarchal power.
Women’s voices and calls for justice are always fundamental to resisting imposed silence, so Abzug’s clarion call to a fatigued sisterhood who needed to be infused with new energy and hope was deeply important in that moment. It’s also why Judge Jackson’s presence on the Supreme Court now, along with Justices Kagan and Sotomayor, is so very important.
Elayne Clift lives in Brattleboro.
