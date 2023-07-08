‘What goes around, comes around” and “You reap what you sow” are truisms that come to mind when I learn what is happening in Israel. I wouldn’t know much about it if I relied on mainstream media or cable news because no editorial decision-makers dare risk raising the issue of ethnic cleansing in a country that the U.S. supports in policy, rhetoric and militarily, despite the consequences. Nor do policymakers want to utter a word that might result in the alienation of Jewish organizations, funders or voters.

As a Jewish American, like many others, I am heartbroken by what is happening to Palestinians because of the excessively right-wing government now in power in Israel, a country that was founded because of atrocities committed against them.