All my life I have disagreed with Henry David Thoreau: Unlike him, I think it is “worthwhile to go around the world to count the cats in Zanzibar.” That’s why inveterate travelers find the return to post-pandemic travel an exhilarating experience.

This spring, my husband and I were excited to resurrect an aborted trip abroad planned almost four years ago. We were so excited you might have thought it was something we’d never done before. The truth is, travel is in our DNA so having to stay close to home for so long was hard.