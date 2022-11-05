Will the U.S. have post-election buyer’s remorse?
After Great Britain formally withdrew from the European Union nearly two years ago, a move known as Brexit, it didn’t take long for those who voted for withdrawal from the economic agreement among European nations to regret their decision. Similarly, it took only six weeks for the British electorate to regret having voted for Liz Truss as prime minister, a post she was forced to leave after just six weeks in office. Both the Brexit decision and the appointment of Truss were achieved by Britain’s Conservative Party and its leadership, both of which will likely fall to the Labor Party in the next election if not sooner.
With U.S. midterm elections upon us, one can’t help wondering if we, too, will experience buyer’s remorse in the months to come if our now dangerous and dystopian conservative party wins a majority in either or both congressional chambers, and/or state and local offices.
How that could happen is incredible to those of us among the majority of American voters, not all of whom are radically-left leaning, given what we know is at stake. How, we ask ourselves, can people vote against their own interests? How could they not realize what will happen if the Republican Party succeeds in promulgating hideous legislation that blatantly favors the wealthy and the white, while punishing workers and women, as well as multitudes of others? How could they prioritize gas prices over fascism?
It isn’t just America’s elderly, poor, Black and brown people, disabled citizens, and children who will suffer most. It’s females whose bodies will be owned by the state. It’s the LBGTQ community who will not be able to marry the person they love. It’s increasing gun violence and domestic terrorism. It’s banned and burned books, control of school curricula, inaccessible quality health care in a time of unending pandemics. It’s the continuation of a failing infrastructure that could cost lives, and threats to the planet on which we all live.
The answer to the question “how could that happen here?” is the demise of democracy as we know it is at risk because white supremacy and institutionalized racism — fascism’s core — has existed since America was founded. It’s the foundation of privilege built by orchestrated fear of, control over, and willful punishment directed at, immigrants, Indigenous people, people of color and other cultures, and those who disagree with dangerously selfish and destructive power grabs by narcissistic maniacs and their acolytes who want a share of wealth and power. At its worst, it condemns, attacks, imprisons, deports and one way or another eliminates, “the Other.”
Should Republicans come into power, legislators like Rick Scott of Florida will work to promote his “Rescue America” plan which sounds great, but really means Social Security and Medicare would be renegotiated every five years and could ultimately be so diminished that our elders will be doomed to live in poverty and possibly die from lack of needed health care.
South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham and other Republicans want to see “entitlement reform,” which means steep cuts to Social Security along with a raised retirement age. Medicare, Medicaid and badly needed prescription drug reform, including the right to negotiate prices with Big Pharma and cap insulin cost, would be compromised at best. Meanwhile, Marco Rubio is waiting to repeal President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act that, among other things, caps prescription costs for Medicare beneficiaries.
Kevin McCarthy, who would be Speaker of the House should Republicans win, is threatening to hold the U.S. debt limit hostage to policy changes, even though it was Republicans who added massively to the national debt because of their tax cuts to corporations and obscenely wealthy individuals.
Basically, Republicans simply want to reverse, nullify, limit or kill all the achievements of the Biden administration, U.S. citizens be damned.
America as we’ve known it is truly at risk in a way most of us have never known or acknowledged in our lifetimes, despite the fact racism and white supremacy have always been part of our life and legacy. It is time now, before it’s too late for generations to come, we recognize the underbelly of our country in order to save it and make it whole, and we ensure common cause so we can grow and thrive as a free and feeling nation.
Politically, we have two kinds of needs. The first is practical. The second is strategic. Right now, voting is a practical need that is immediate, easy to do with quick results. It’s not as controversial as strategic needs which include long-term work and social change, like giving women the right to vote. Strategic needs are aimed at equity, freedom and democracy. We have to address them, too, but they will not be easy or quick.
Our task now is to embrace voting to save what we value. That right and responsibility has never been more urgent. But our responsibility doesn’t end with voting. It begins there and leads to doing the hard work of defending, perpetuating and securing democracy. Only then can we recover from our present trauma and begin to rebuild a stronger, better nation, that is sustainable, inclusive, equitable and empathetic, than the one we find ourselves in at this crucial moment.
Elayne Clift lives in Brattleboro.
