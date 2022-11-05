Teachable moment
Buy Now

Voters (and future voters) turn out at Montpelier City Hall earlier this year.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / File Photo

Will the U.S. have post-election buyer’s remorse?

After Great Britain formally withdrew from the European Union nearly two years ago, a move known as Brexit, it didn’t take long for those who voted for withdrawal from the economic agreement among European nations to regret their decision. Similarly, it took only six weeks for the British electorate to regret having voted for Liz Truss as prime minister, a post she was forced to leave after just six weeks in office. Both the Brexit decision and the appointment of Truss were achieved by Britain’s Conservative Party and its leadership, both of which will likely fall to the Labor Party in the next election if not sooner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.