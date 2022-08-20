Remember a time when it was possible to travel the world with an up-to-date passport that simply validated your identity and sent you on your way? It was easy to undertake an exploration of a world full of random pleasures, surprising beauty and serendipitous encounters.

Today it takes several ever-changing passwords to navigate the simplest computer journey, no matter the destination. It’s an experience so frustrating and fraught with roadblocks that it has become a giant stressor at a time when we can’t take much more angst, rage or frustration. Our mental highways are in need of relief and restoration while technological roadmaps urgently require a user-friendly overhaul.

