Almost four decades ago, when I was deputy director of the first major global health communications program supported by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), my work involved child survival and family planning. But our project, and its lessons, learned about health promotion, went further than that, modeling a proven methodology related to behavior change for better health outcomes.

It was during those years that the HIV/AIDS crisis erupted, which I learned about before most people took it seriously, through a journalist I knew who had written about what was coming at us around the world and here at home. When I alerted my boss to what would become a deadly epidemic, advising him that, as a health communication organization, we needed to be paying attention to the problem and thinking of ways to mount a strategic health communication response, the reply was typical. “If you’re not gay, it’s not going to amount to much,” he said, which, in itself, was shocking in its prejudice. It was also irresponsible coming from someone working in public health. When HIV hit hard and several gay men in our organization began to die, the head of the organization publicly apologized to me in a staff meeting for not taking the crisis seriously.