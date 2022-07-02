Some years ago, I received a letter from my favorite seventh-grade teacher. She had made an enormous difference in my life, sustaining me at a time when adolescents can believe that life is asking too much of them. Hearing from her all these years later was a great gift.
“I am looking at a beautiful picture of you that you gave me in 1958,” wrote Shirley Myers. “Where have the years gone since I was your teacher?”
Reading her letter, I remember how I loved sitting with her in the solitude of her empty classroom when the school day ended. I see her now, sitting behind her desk, her large, graceful body leaning forward in a starched white blouse, hands crossed in front of her. She always smiled waiting for me to speak. And slowly, I did. I talked about my mother’s illness, my father’s business losses, my beloved older sister and younger brother. I didn’t have to articulate my feelings; she knew.
I didn’t speak of my new, terrifying inability to recite in class, either. But she knew, of course; that’s why she never called on me to speak aloud for more than a moment. She knew, too, that I was being ostracized by my classmates. Children can be cruel when they don’t understand absent mothers, frightened fathers and a child’s responsibility.
I spent an entire year enveloping myself in the warmth of our after-school conversations until I didn’t need to anymore because I had recovered myself. Then one day, she told me a secret: “I’m going to have a baby,” she said. I was glad but also sad because I knew she wouldn’t be at school the next year.
“My husband and I have a daughter, whom I believe you came to see,” she wrote in her letter. Yes, I went to visit when her daughter was a year old, and I remember how softly her mother loved her.
My teacher wrote to me because she had learned of the memoir I wrote to honor my lost family. “I have often wondered how life treated you,” she said. I phoned her when the letter arrived to tell her that life had treated me well. I was a teacher myself now, I shared, and a writer, married with two children.
“I taught for 33 years and have missed it greatly,” she told me. “Now, I’m a voice from the past to say I have thought of you often over the decades.”
And I have thought of her — dear Shirley Myers — for she was among a handful of people whom I remember with a grateful heart for helping me through those difficult days of my growing up when life seemed bleak. Her kindness and gentle demeanor were beacons of light guiding me into maturity.
Some of my students have said I’ve helped ease them forward on their journeys. As a teacher, I could wish for nothing more, because there can be no greater gift than being a person who makes a difference in someone else’s life. I am proud to follow in the footsteps of teachers whose compassion, attention and skill push us onward and pulled us through difficult times.
There are other teachers I like to remember each May when National Teachers Day occurs. They are the ones who taught me well and wisely. One of them was Vivian Davenport, my English teacher when I was a high school junior. Every day, she posted “Word for the Day” on the blackboard with its definition. Our task was to write a sentence using the word, and what wonderful words they were: Obsequious, serendipity, detritus, ubiquitous, propinquity. Every day, I entered her classroom with anticipation. I loved the way those words swirled around in my mouth, rolled off my tongue, leapt onto the page like fandango dancers.
There’s no doubt I have Miss Davenport to thank for my love of language, for appreciating its beauty and precision, its grace and force. I should also thank Mrs. Henderson, who made us spend painful hours diagramming sentences, or Desmond Jones, who taught us how to write logical, analytical, grammatically correct papers. But that was mechanics, whereas Miss Davenport’s words were music. I think it is because of her — the prototypical single schoolmarm — at least in part, that I became a writer.
I also remember the professors in college who gave me the gifts of reading brilliant literature, the pleasure of crafting cogent essays, and the appreciation of poetry, along with the satisfaction of well-reasoned analysis. These good teachers enabled me to engage in big ideas. They gave me a wordsmith’s confidence and made it possible for me to say, “I’m a writer,” when people ask what I do. As Miss Davenport would say, it has the ring of verisimilitude.
For that and for all the teachers who taught and inspired me, I am grateful. They gave me, each in their unique way, my voice and the courage to use it.
Elayne Clift lives in Brattleboro.
