Back in June, New York Times columnist Charles Blow wrote an op-ed, “Women Will Save Us,” in which he cited several young women in political leadership.
Among those fighting for accountability and appropriate legislation in this deeply troubling time, Blow cited Cassidy Hutchinson, whose testimony before the House Select Committee investigating the 2021 insurrection may help bring down Donald Trump for his crimes. He also named Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Cori Bush for their effective and strategic positions and legislative activism aimed at equality, justice and human rights.
Recently, as in the past, the world has witnessed women in political leadership successfully model good governance and leadership. Women like those leading Scandinavian countries, Finland’s Sanna Marin and Iceland’s Katrin Jakobsdottir, come to mind. So do Jacinda Arden, New Zealand’s prime minister, and Michelle Bachelet, former president of Chile. African women leaders have also led movements that changed their world. Wangari Maathai, Kenyan politician and environmental activist, received the 2004 Nobel Prize for Peace, while Ela Bhatt, a cooperative organizer, founded the Self-Employed Women’s Association of India.
More than two dozen countries have had women heads of state whose competence cannot be questioned. Many more serve in parliaments, cabinets and state or local offices. Globally, women at all levels of politics and from all walks of life have provided astute analysis, demonstrated leadership skills, and the ability to speak truth to power across male-dominated sectors.
Politically, second-wave feminists also demonstrated extraordinary skill in recognizing, naming, and confronting destructive male political power. There was only one Bella Abzug, Gloria Steinem, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but there was no shortage of amazing women in the forefront of the women’s liberation movement.
Now comes Liz Truss, the United Kingdom’s new prime minister, who many argue is Margaret Thatcher 2.0. Interestingly, as a young woman, Truss was vehemently against Thatcher and a British monarchy. Now a conservative, she has the liberal cognoscenti shaking in their shoes because she wants to cut taxes for the rich and increase privatization while condemning the National Health Service and the UK’s current labor movement. She serves to remind us not all women in leadership are socially minded and that’s helpful in presenting a balanced case for women being political leaders.
Still, whether elected officials seated in the halls of power or at the head of decision-making tables, analysts who see the world through the lens of gender, writers yielding the power of the pen, and activists devising strategies that push legislative bodies forward, much has been learned from foremothers whose voices and activism brought irreversible change to women’s and others’ lives.
Today those lessons are vitally important in making the case for left-leaning female leadership, especially as myriad rights and reproductive freedom have been viciously assaulted by rightwing zealots, the most vociferous of whom have been white males with a proclivity for their own supremacy.
Emily Temple reminded us of that in a December 2016 LitHub piece about dystopian novels when Donald Trump came on the scene. She highlighted stories that dissed women as a wake-up call at a time when Mike Pence claimed Roe v. Wade should be “consigned to the ash heap of history where it belongs,” while his aspiring boss argued that women be punished for seeking abortions.
Now we have moved so far right that J.D. Vance, a conservative Republican from Ohio running for the U.S. Senate against Democrat Tim Ryan, has called for women to remain in violent marriages, while some states are criminalizing miscarriage or enabling abortion. It doesn’t get any more dystopian — or pronatalist — than that.
Temple’s article, “10 Dystopian Novels to Inspire You to Fight for Your Reproductive Freedoms,” revealed works that effectively turned to literature as an act of resistance. Among them was Margaret Atwood’s, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a chilling novel that presents a totalitarian regime in America where marriages are pre-arranged, women are not allowed to read or write, and must dress in clothing revealing their caste. It’s a dictatorship in which women are forced into reproductive slavery.
Other dystopian novels in which controlled women loom large include “When She Awoke” by Hillary Jordan, and Lois Lowry’s “The Giver,” in which birthmothers are chosen at age 12, their children ripped from them at birth. Also on Temple’s list are George Orwell’s “Nineteen Eighty-Four” and Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World,” both tales of human disconnection and objectification with procreation a high priority and affection abolished.
It seems Charles Blow was right to suggest women will save us as we slide toward the dangers of fascism. Women, he suggests, will lead countries in establishing and codifying new priorities, principles and policies just as women before them have done. He was correct when he noted “… it feels (now) that women, more than men, have a clarity about the danger we face, and the courage demanded to fight it.”
It is that clarity and courage that must prevail and drive policy in these desperate times. Without that, we will fail to preserve democracy and its freedoms, let alone the right of women to live self-determined, satisfying lives that go beyond childbearing.
Elayne Clift lives in Brattleboro.
