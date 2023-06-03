Having just passed a major birthday in April, I’ve been thinking about a seminar I’ve had the good fortune to lead recently. “Being Wise Elders: Life Lessons and Legacies,” was for people in an adult lifelong program and involved six sessions.

The seminar called upon participants to reflect on life experiences that had led them to personal growth as we’ve aged. It helped us explore, recall and pass on life lessons we had accumulated over years of mindful living. Recalling those experiences told us a lot about who we are and where we find ourselves in this stage of our lives.

