It was Nov. 8, Election Day in America, as I began to write this commentary before joining friends to watch early results of our crucial midterm election, and it is not hyperbole to say we were beyond tense. We were terrified. We knew what could be coming at us if the wrong side prevailed, the side that embraces demeaning language, dangerous behavior, power grabs and cruel priorities. We knew, because we’re witnessing it in other countries where dictators prevail and where recent elections have exacerbated the global threat of right-wing governments.

Italy is one of them, where Giorgia Meloni, essentially Mussolini in skirts, was elected in October. In the 1990s, she joined the youth wing of a neo-fascist political party founded by Mussolini and has been a leader in the country’s far-right political movement ever since. Sweden is another, where the righ-twing Sweden Democrat party, which has grown dramatically since 2014, was the country’s second-most popular in recent elections.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.