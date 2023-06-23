When Franklin Delano Roosevelt uttered his famous phrase, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself,” at his first inaugural address in 1933, he recognized fear of the Great Depression could paralyze people and interfere with ways to address an unprecedented economic crisis. He realized catastrophic thinking and overwhelming anxiety had the power to harm his plan for economic (and political) recovery.

He recognized, as Auschwitz survivor Viktor Frankl did, “between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.”