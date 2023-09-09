Not long after I was named editor of The Times Argus in 2009, I received a stinging email from a reader who raised concerns the newspaper was “out of touch” when it came to understanding the importance of fiscal responsibility, especially at state and national levels.
In my new capacity, and eager to address such reader concerns, I felt obligated to respond.
Jim Mulligan’s e-mail scree back to me was exceedingly long, very hard to follow, riddled with ALL CAPS! exclamations, and included several pointed attacks on the local newspaper and its new editor.
Knowing him to be a subscriber, I tracked down his contact information and called him. I invited him down to the newspaper’s offices to discuss our differences. He eagerly accepted.
The next day, he drove the few miles from his home in Barre Town and sat with me in the conference room for an hour. My first impression was that he was professorial. He wore dress slacks, a button-down, long-sleeved shirt, and leather loafers. I could see his thinning, white hair had been recently combed. A simple wristwatch kept him on task. Jim was intense in his delivery, his bright eyes behind simple gold-rimmed glasses focused on me. As he spoke, he gestured a lot with his hands, tapping the table with his fingertips for emphasis, pulling out anecdotes and facts from history. He had an air of confidence and superiority.
On that first meeting, and almost every meeting we had thereafter, Jim did most of the talking. He told me about growing up in Connecticut, and eventually selling insurance in central Vermont over decades. He and his wife, Cathie, had raised their kids here.
Throughout his narrative, there were startling digressions about what was wrong with the world. Near the end of that convoluted hour, Jim finally asked me about myself. I told him I grew up locally, my family went back generations in Vermont, and that I had always wanted to be a journalist. We discovered our circles actually overlapped ever so slightly. After a few minutes more, he promptly stood up, thanked me for my time, and shook my hand. “You might actually do something,” he said on his way out the door. “But I doubt it.”
I was angry and a bit crestfallen. I had wanted that meeting to air out his misgivings and offer him some hope that his hometown newspaper had his — and everyone’s — interests in mind, serving as a proper reflection of the community.
I cursed the Curmudgeon, and went on with my day.
The lunches
About a week later, he asked me to lunch. Jim said he had something he wanted to show me. I went, and what he had was a photocopy of a 1993 letter to the editor he had penned to The Times Argus. All he wanted me to know was that he’d been tilting at windmills for a long time. Jim then intertwined stories of his childhood influences (a grandfather who had been in the newspaper business was an obvious connection) with aching concerns about the burden of the national debt, what he saw as failures in addressing health care, education, and — always — fiscal responsibility. He talked for years with some disdain about Vermont politicians, having worked on some local campaigns. He remained a close friend of former governor Thomas Salmon and his family.
Our lunches became monthly occurrences, rotating around the Twin Cities to “spread the wealth,” as he would put it. The wait staff would always ask how we were, and Jim would almost certainly respond, “Terrible, why would today be any different?” (He liked to set a tone.)
Every one of our conversations would take a 180-degree turn when he asked me, “How are things at the newspaper?” I’d fill him in on the latest news, and he would lament “the failed business model” of the Fourth Estate. To Jim, we had local content, we simply needed the audience to back us up. He could not fathom that the internet was stealing away readers and advertisers. “Why would they do that?” he would ask in a falsetto voice that always made me cringe or laugh. Jim could not understand why newspapers didn’t just charge more for subscriptions and ads. For years, he insisted on coming into our office to pay his bill, offer his support and harass the staff.
Do people not understand how important newspapers are and have been?” he posited. His advice to us always: “Try harder.”
No question, Jim loved print news. At our lunches, he would invariably hand me a stack of folded newspapers — usually The Times Argus and Wall Street Journal — with notations and editorial comments written in the margins. He’d produce photocopied pages from magazines or books that he was reading, with excerpts he thought I’d find interesting, intriguing or influential. Answers were within, he’d say. (He even signed me up, and paid the freight, for a couple of subscriptions to publications I can’t say I have enjoyed over the years.)
Jim never remembered my birthday (and I barely remembered his), but he always noted the anniversary of me becoming editor. Every July, he would present me with a used book as a gift. The first was actually the three-volume set of “The American Language” by H.L. Mencken.
In the handwritten note that he included, the Curmudgeon wrote, “This ought to prove necessary and helpful.”
The emails
In addition to the many books, photocopies and printouts, Jim would email me (from an AOL account, of course) a few times a week. I realize now, there are thousands in all. Many times they were forwarded messages, with zero bearing to me or the newspaper whatsoever.
Oftentimes, he was sparring with customer service departments or tech support staff trying to navigate the old bastard through the morass of resetting usernames and passwords. Jim would get the name of the customer service “helper” and then address his emails directly to them like a new-found friend, even though there was not a snowball’s chance in hell he ever got the same person twice. If he did not get a satisfactory response (which was always), the Curmudgeon would address his email to the head of the company.
Some of his emails to me were rants — but more like journal entries — about things he had read, or favorite topics: Mark Twain; playing the ponies; presidential histories; “kids today”; bemoaning anyone in a position of power; his disdain for most technology. Mostly, it was the state of our economy: “No one can ever provide me with the numbers. It should be a simple profit and loss,” he’d say. Like clockwork, on the first of every month, Jim would sound off on the latest report from the Federal Reserve; and on the 15th of every month he would lament the interest we owed on the national debt. “What does this crowd do with the balance of the day?” he’d crow.
Jim was a right-wing Republican, through and through. He thought the government was too big. He was being taxed too much. Businesses needed to weed themselves out via the free market. Nonprofits were a total waste of time. Higher education was a joke, a rip-off. He liked Trump until he didn’t.
Jim could be insensitive to vulnerable communities. Yet poverty bothered him; homicide rates in metropolitan areas and mass shootings pained him; the idea of a wall at the southern border felt wrong “but something has to happen there”; and the fact that equality — in one form or another — eludes us all somehow was a never-ending puzzle.
Jim intellectualized the news, certainly more so than an average reader. He used his vast opinions to test others around him, sometimes strangers. He baited people into arguments, only to get them lost in the loop of information clogging his brain. On more than one occasion, I would talk to someone after he had left the scene. The response almost always was, “I don’t know what he was talking about.”
One day, at lunch, in his clipped grumbly way, the Curmudgeon informed me, “No one understands me, and they should.”
Why?” I asked, naively.
Because I’m right.”
The Curmudgeon
Except that he wasn’t. Jim could be wrong, stubbornly so. He could be insensitive, intolerant and self-centered. Like many of his generation, he was unabashedly unapologetic about being politically incorrect, and sometimes he was downright offensive and tone deaf. He usually didn’t know when to call it quits.
Suffice it to say we disagreed a lot. We bantered constantly. He called it “sparring.” He loved a good debate.
Our friendship grew to a point where our routine was to poke and prod, insult, joke and badger one another. We became the other’s Devil’s Advocate, or foil. If we could embarrass the other one publicly, all the better. (In a crowd, I once accused him of “violating the restraining order.” Without missing a beat, he responded, “You would be so lucky.”)
A few years ago, when he sensed his physical health was slipping, we traveled together to Saratoga for a day at the races. Jim had his strategy (it involves certain trainers) and I was really just there as a witness to correct the lies or exaggerations he told later. I only placed a few bets; Jim came home richer than he had been when he left. ”Don’t tell the Father,” the devout Catholic cautioned me. “He’ll want a cut.”
Not long after that July day, Jim’s instincts were founded. His age had started catching up to his body, but not his mind. He stopped driving. I would still go up and visit him at his home, walking away with an armful of newspaper clippings, printouts and, invariably, some book that had been hiding on his cluttered desk. I picked up medications for him, and the occasional six-pack of beer or a small pizza.
During the height of COVID, I kept away, given that I was having regular contact with the public. “I don’t want to be the thing that kills you,” I’d tell him. “Something has to,” he’d lament. “Might as well be my enemy.”
Over the years, we agreed to disagree. We found more things could unite us than divide us. And even when we were on opposite sides of an issue, we had mutual respect for each other. Some of that carried over into how I thought about the local newspaper.
The last few years, our email exchanges became more hypothetical and theoretical, still filled with his quick wit and pointed one-liners. But death was on his mind. He was, by virtue of his insomnia, and persistent health issues, reading even more, trying hard to puzzle together unanswered questions.
I guess I’ll never really understand,” he said recently, exasperated by aging and its various stolen moments. “I fought as long as I could.”
One of the last hours I spent with Jim, I brought him a stack of the week’s newspapers. The July flooding was still dominating local headlines. He held one edition in his hand, and flipped it over repeatedly, as if glancing at the news. I could see it was just muscle memory at play, his bright eyes were fixed elsewhere. But he seemed relaxed.
I realized that what I had brought him that day was comfort and connection — the ink and paper were no longer really any burden. It was a relief for him to have the routine again. That tactile connection was all he needed in order to understand how to find some inner peace at that moment.
The last time I saw Jim, his body no longer allowed for any words — printed or otherwise. I sat there with the Curmudgeon for several minutes, so grateful for our decades of friendship, banter and conversation. I appreciated his love of newspapers, and what those folded pages could mean, especially to a cranky, old man full of hard — impossible — questions. I appreciate him, what he taught me about friendship, and how to look upon the world with such a critical eye. I told him so as he slept. Through my work and in life, I will keep trying harder.
Steven Pappas is executive editor of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald. Jim Mulligan died in Greensboro on Aug. 30.