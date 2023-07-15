20230712_bta_Flood boaters A7
Buy Now

Boaters paddle through the intersection of State and Main streets in downtown Montpelier on Tuesday morning.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

You will recall that in the early days of the pandemic, we made a decision to cut our publication days back from five to three. When businesses were closed as the world quarantined, there was no need to advertise.

But there was still a great need for newspapers and information.