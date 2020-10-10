There is an illusion, highly cherished by many Democrats, of a Vermont Republican Party, which is different than the national brand of Trump. One only has to look at the Vermont Republican online weekly newsletter of July 24 to see what Vermont Republicans who went to the convention thought of Donald Trump:
“We just might be blessed with a chance to meet our leaders in person, shake their hands and thank them … to think about how sweet it will be for all of us to attend the inauguration after President Trump destroys Joe Biden and his Democrat puppet masters at the polls … I truly believe that President Donald Trump’s continuation as our President is, besides the direct intervention of Almighty God, the only thing to prevent the destruction of our Nation.”
Little matter how Trump has violated nearly every principle of the Vermont GOP platform which includes prudent fiscal policies, care of the poor and vulnerable, and freedom of the press.
With the help of false equivalence and supporting the notion of “balance” and “fiscal restraint,” Democrats are willing to elect “moderate” Republicans, scuttle their own platform and give up addressing the life-and-death issues of climate change and universal health care during a pandemic. What they fail to consider is how this plays into the hands of the National Republican Party and enables Trump.
On Sept. 16, 1941, Vermont became the first state to declare war on Germany, nearly three months before Germany declared war on the United States. Before the war was over, my grandfather would proudly serve as a Republican in the Vermont House. My father would hold local office as a Republican and before that, our family, along with other Vermonters, fought in the Civil War to abolish slavery. All of that history teeters on the cusp of irrelevance for now we have a Republican Party from the federal level to the state level which is infused with an ardor for authoritarianism and fascism, whether it’s an allegiance to Trump and Putin, its disregard for the Constitution with its checks and balances, or endorsement of white supremacists, Nazis and conspiracy groups like QAnon. They reject everything America has stood for and embrace every foe America has opposed in our 224-year history. In the 2020 election, we face a moral crisis as much as a constitutional one.
This is a time which demands extraordinary courage. Our current governor, Phil Scott, has demonstrated it in his reliance on science to guide his decisions on handling the pandemic, his thoughtful assessments of the dangers to our state and country, his willingness to go against the ideology of most Vermont Republicans, even to declaring he wouldn’t vote for President Trump.
This is all good. But it is not enough. Just as political forces triggered a reckoning from our Sen. Jim Jeffords, which caused him to leave the Republican Party in 2001, the current crisis demands even more that Scott disassociate himself from a morally bankrupt party.
The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg highlights the power of filling vacancies and it is a power also given to the governor of Vermont and the lieutenant governor should he/she be required to take over the reins of government. Should a vacancy in our congressional delegation arise, as Nate Silver’s polling aggregation site points out, a Republican governor would be expected to appoint a Republican to the empty seat. While Scott pledged to replace Bernie Sanders with an independent (in case Bernie had won the presidency), he wouldn’t necessarily appoint someone who would caucus with the Democrats. This could have disastrous consequences for the nation, if not the planet, at a time when Republican congressional leaders support ripping apart long-term bonds with our allies and consider leaving NATO, taking away health care during a pandemic, destroying the postal system and doing everything in their power to escalate the ravages of climate change while ignoring science.
Scott could argue that the benefits of remaining a Republican would garner federal aid from a Republican administration, but since Trump has attacked and threatened any Republican who has disagreed with him, he certainly wouldn’t overlook Scott’s criticisms. Expressing the sentiments of conservatives such as George Will and many state and U.S. legislators, U.S. Sen. Gordon Humphrey of New Hampshire said “Serious crises are bearing down on us. We cannot leave our national security and families’ safety in the hands of a president whose poor judgment, belligerence, vindictiveness and reckless impetuosity constitute an indictment of his mental health.”
Nearly 20 years ago, Sen. Jim Jeffords wrote, “The National Republican Party has shifted to the South and West, leaving Vermont and the Northeast behind, achieving through the ballot box what the Georgia Senate failed to secure with Irish backs. Just as Vermont quickly abandoned the Whigs in the 1850s, so do I think it will gradually leave the Republican Party of today if this party continues in the same direction.”
Not only has the Republican Party continued in this direction, it has gone over the edge. It is imperative for Scott to renounce the Republican Party and become an independent. The same holds true for Scott Milne, candidate for lieutenant governor and any other candidate who would embrace the label of “Republican.” It would be a much-needed clarion call against authoritarianism and a tribute to those Vermonters before us who fought against fascism and injustice. Anything less should draw a quick rebuke at the ballot box.
Andrew Christiansen lives in East Montpelier.
