As the nation begins to prepare for yet another COVID surge in the fall, one of the most troubling lingering consequences of the past two years is the negative impact on teen mental health. Nearly half of Gen Z (46%) confirm their mental health worsened during the pandemic, according to a survey by the American Psychological Association. Indeed, the isolation, increased screen time and sedentary lifestyle had a negative impact on many Americans — but none more than teenagers. However, studies show physical activity can reduce anxiety and stress, and improve mood. In fact, 9 out of 10 teens agree regular physical activity improves their overall mental health.
According to the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), only 15% of middle- and high school-age children met the recommended hour of physical activity a day during the past two years. An acute adolescent mental health crisis is now challenging parents, school administrators and health care professionals across the county.
One company is combating this issue head on. Planet Fitness’s High School Summer Pass provides teens (ages 14 to 19) with access to world-class fitness equipment at more than 2,200 locations across the country at no cost all summer long. A recent survey conducted by Planet Fitness showed 88% of teen participants felt their overall mood improves after exercise, and the free access to Planet Fitness facilities helped reduce their dependency on phones. This unique opportunity allows young people to work not only their physical health, but their self-esteem as well as 8 in 10 participants reported a boost in confidence and happiness since signing up for High School Summer Pass.
One teen in the program, Isabella L. from Texas, said, “I am very grateful that Planet Fitness is offering this program for teenagers. Many teenagers in the area cannot afford a gym membership. This is also a perfect way to get many bored teens out of the house while boosting our health and confidence. Personally, being able to go to the gym has given me something to look forward to throughout the week and mood boosts.”
Parents are seeing the benefits, too, with one parent saying, “(The program) gives my son a sense of belonging and accomplishment. He genuinely looks forward to our visits to the gym. This has fueled his interest in healthy living and better eating habits. He has even used his online time researching workouts and diets instead of playing online games.”
And, Megan L., a parent in Colorado, said this: “It's been so refreshing that Planet Fitness genuinely cares about the mental and physical health of teenagers. As a parent who has struggled with depression and anxiety for my entire life, I've always encouraged staying active as it has literally saved my own life. My son and his friends are making a special point to visit the gym at least three times a week. I've seen some extremely positive growth in my son.”
With such positive results, it is no surprise the majority of parents report their own mental health has improved because of their teens’ increased physical activity. It is clear that fitness centers play a critical role in our nation’s health care delivery system and specific programs, like Planet Fitness’s High School Summer Pass, and ongoing anti-COVID sanitization efforts can be important tools in the fight against the health consequences of COVID-19.
Richard H. Carmona was the 17th U.S. surgeon general. He advises Planet Fitness on physical and mental health issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.