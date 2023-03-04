Like so many in our rural Vermont communities, we have deep and extended family ties to St. Johnsbury Academy and Burr and Burton Academy. SJA was founded by Erastus, Thaddeus and Joseph Fairbanks in 1842, and members of the Fairbanks family have served on the SJA Board of Trustees ever since. Burr and Burton was founded in 1829, and Campbell family members have attended BBA and served on its board of trustees for five generations, covering more than 100 years.

That kind of longevity gives us not just a sense of connection to the schools we currently serve as trustees, but also a sense of history and an awareness of what these schools have — and have not — been in their almost two centuries of educational service.

