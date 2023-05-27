I believe in transgender rights. A guy in my men’s group transitioned many years ago. Christine Hallquist later made a creditable run for governor of Vermont, beaten only by the popular moderate Republican Phil Scott
A member of my family says he “felt like a girl” early in his life. He decided, due to his generation, pressure from his kids and blue collar culture, not to transition. He drinks every day to try to forget about it.
Yet even those of us who are sensitive to transgender and LGBTQ rights feel growing discomfort about emerging cultural expectations, especially for youth in transition, and in educational curricula for all ages.
When I heard that a Vermont elementary school removed the words “male” and “female” from its fifth-grade reproductive biology class, I wondered why. What’s the advantage of replacing “boy” with “person who produces sperm,” “girl” with “person who produces eggs?” I rather see boy and girl as entirely positive words — fitting words for beautiful persons who are much more than the sperm or eggs they produce.
Is it a concern for stereotypes? OK, but then let’s get together and demonstrate new positive “partnership ethic” (Riane Eisler) identities which enhance mental, emotional and spiritual growth into a new society of equity, diversity and inclusion. If that’s the goal, we’re lacking here in diversity.
I love being masculine beyond the toxic masculinity of my beloved grandfathers. I love my wife as myself. Vive la différence. Why is “nonbinary” the new touchstone? I get “gender-fluid.” I don’t get nonbinary, except during a gender-fluid stage. What’s the attraction to an identity not growing into its fullness, its blossom, without a biological body to accompany it? Why not affirm the miracle of what biology has given us? What’s the resistance to that? I’d really like to understand.
Not wanting to be further uninformed, I then read an article about a lawsuit against a school for providing gender-affirming care counseling to a student — without parental consent. I wondered why a parent wouldn’t be invited by school staff into that kind of a serious conversation. I could imagine concerns if a parent was abusive or overbearing. But at what age are a student’s parents not included? Where are the boundaries? What are the protocols? When do parents get educated? At what age does “treatment” start? Is it smart before 18?
These are very sensitive, personal questions. Yet the personal always has political implications. Unless Democrats propose protocols and age-related boundaries for gender-affirming counseling, they open the door to a mass exodus of independent voters to a dangerous fascist populist in 2024. Republicans may be out to lunch with a bigoted bully buffoon, but they stand to gain from unscripted limits to youth transition in a Democratic platform.
Kids deserve their fantasies. How they are listened to and how they understand their inner desire to explore the other gender means everything. The mammoth cultural shift that opens Pandora’s Box of new options invites careful questions about gender-affirming “care.”
Carl Jung said we all need to embrace our inner opposite. Sensitive parents, teachers, pastors and mentors teach their children well when they push the envelope beyond patriarchal stereotypes. How much of de rigueur youth transitioning results from kids’ revulsion against macho male and Barbie doll female conventions?
Acceptance of gender-fluid developmental stages allows for non-doctrinaire mirroring by adult men and women who have lived into their gender with integrity. Male students seeing their feminine side become better parents. They’re more nurturing. (And please … it’s not stereotyping to name non-role based, non-conditioned aspects of the genders; it’s anthropological observation.) Female students experiencing their masculine side develop into pointed, assertive leaders. The physicality of the discussion can be hilarious, and lighten the tone of the conversation.
Cut to the quick: I just wish someone could be heard saying, “you don’t have to physically transition to another gender in order to experience both genders!” Dreamwork, mythology, literature, art, theater — all can serve.
Still, with miracle technology, some folks decide at various ages that they were born in the wrong body and take hormone blockers and surgery. But now, with something akin to an intercultural understanding, the people around them hopefully no longer feel threatened by them or their culture because they see themselves in them. Teaching, mentoring and modeling that accomplishes this is urgently needed. I’m less afraid that my child is going to be proselytized.
The 2% of the population who do transition and identify as transgender need to be respected and protected from the threat of abuse. Straight people need to stand with, not against. Straight people would also like to understand about pronouns, speak informed words to skeptics at the weekly coffee group. Can we start a more engaged conversation?
So much is riding on getting this right in the eyes, minds and hearts of the American people in advance of the 2024 presidential election. Let’s get it right by hashing it out with respect.
Michael Caldwell lives in North Wolcott. He is a member of the international, ecumenical Iona Community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.