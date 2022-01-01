Much of our holy days celebrations center around a table with food. Our family tries to hit the middle between gluttony and deprivation with what we call elegant peasant feasting.
We love feasting — eating special Earth-friendly entrees like a large-cut, home-grown, shiitake stir fry for Thanksgiving, drinking a reasonably-priced, eco-friendly, sauvignon blanc from Maori vintners in New Zealand.
We occasionally fast, sometimes in memory of a martyred saint, or in anticipation of a congressional vote for making plutocratic tax policy fairer for the 99%, less gluttonous to the Defense Department.
Either way, we’re focused on a table with candles and greens.
We are free church people, radical centrists. We love our fundamentalist neighbors and our secular, humanist, atheist friends who sometimes feast with us (although usually not at the same time). We get transcendence with comfortable god-language yet also understand and befriend the growing majority who have left stale, nonsensical or abusive religion.
We feast in a way that others may simply feast. We may even be secretly proud of our humility in calling ourselves elegant peasants. Are we worthy of the status? And how would we define elegant? What would an elegant peasant feast look like?
We are — most of us — peasants, of course, tenants of the new feudalism. We who have no stocks in the stock market come to holy days tables ensnared in economic stagnation yet prepared to assert liberty from the Domination System. We declare a campaign of activist resistance to status quo commercialist consumerism. We anticipate a new order of liberty, integrity, diversity, equity. We will be insisting on it with a militant nonviolence.
The feasting we do is as much about the candles as the cake, as much about the songs as the salad, as much about the prayers as the pasta. The table itself includes equal amounts of food and space — space as much for filling souls as bellies.
How big a piece of pie do we serve for dessert, you may ask? As big as you deserve, you budding would-be peasant. You get up in the world to the extent that you get down with the humblest around you — how we redefine elegant.
You could still put ties and dresses on your bodies, dress up just for the heaven of it, declaring a banquet for those not invited to the corporate table, flinging wide your doors of welcome and hospitality.
Are you an entrepreneur? What freedom you gain from Adam Smith who said business exists to serve the general welfare. Profit is the means, not the end. It is the reward a business receives for serving the general welfare. When a business fails to serve the general welfare, it forfeits its right to exist. Entrepreneurs of the world: How about a toast to Adam Smith as you gather around your New Years’ feasting tables?
When you share your product and your profit with those whose ideas or service may not grow a stock portfolio (those who make people well, like nurses, or make people mobile, like snowplow drivers), you make a commonwealth of “liberty and (true) justice for all.”
Wonder no more where your greatest profit comes from. Your widened heart’s profit is deposited in a credit union of shareholders who enjoy giving like Saint Nicholas (feast day Dec. 6) who anonymously threw gold through the windows of a poor family for daughters’ dowries.
Now, in lieu of a diminished church’s capacity more for philandering than philanthropy, the “credit union” of the commonwealth may become more ready with accountable “dowries” for all, not just those who attract the arbitrary attention of a bishop.
Elegant peasant? Entrepreneur? Here, have a seat, together at our table.
Michael Caldwell lives in North Wolcott. He is a member of the international, ecumenical Iona Community.
