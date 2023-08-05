The most horrendous act of war ever perpetrated was by the United States in 1945 when we dropped the first atomic bomb on the civilian population of Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6 and the second on Nagasaki three days later.
One of the rationales for President and Commander-in-Chief Truman’s approval of this strategy was that it would save lives. Whose lives? Not the 200,000 humans instantly incinerated, nor the thousands of Japanese civilians and their children who have died and suffered from radiation sicknesses for many years following.
Radiation from nuclear explosions lingers for decades. Our testing of nuclear weapons, while the bomb was being developed and afterward as we worked on deadlier versions, exposed tens of thousands of service members, people in rural communities, Indigenous peoples, miners, scientists and others to toxic materials and radiation.
The weapons we have today are far more dangerous and prevalent than the warheads of 78 years ago. Nine countries now own approximately 13,000 nuclear warheads. And they — including the United States — are actively developing more sophisticated delivery systems.
The story does not end, as the movie “Oppenheimer” does, with the dropping of the bomb. It continues to this day. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres has warned that “crises with grave nuclear undertones are spreading fast — from the Middle East to the Korean peninsula, to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Humanity is playing with a loaded gun. We are just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation.”
Nuclear disasters are ecological disasters. How many times can we ask the Earth — the soil and water and air and all living things — to heal from our trespasses? From the destruction driven by our feelings of entitlement as individuals, as nations, as a species?
We are called to remember Hiroshima. Only if we remember is there any hope we can learn the lessons history has to teach us — lessons about the dangers of nationalism and power, lessons about our faith in violence as a way to solve problems.
Sunday, Aug. 6, is the 78th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima. Please join us as we commemorate it with the annual Remembering Hiroshima Peace Walk and Ceremony in Montpelier. We will gather at 6:45 p.m. in front of Kellogg-Hubbard Library to walk in meditation down State Street, pausing to hear the bell from Christ Church tolling 78 times at the hour (7:15 p.m. our time) when the bomb was dropped, and proceeding to the high school. There, we will form a circle on the grass, listen to stories of Hibakusha (bomb survivors), listen to one another as we share our thoughts on peace and war, sing peace songs together, and end with a flower ceremony making our commitments to creating peace.
Peace is not just the absence of war. Peace involves living from our own true natures in harmony with our fellow humans and all creatures and the Earth. We hope that together we may create an experience of peace — a peace that can embrace, not ignore, grief and fear.
Glenda Bissex lives in Plainfield.