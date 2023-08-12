The purpose of this commentary is to discuss the takeover of the climate system by the living Earth, colloquially known as Mother Nature, in response to the refusal of global societies to significantly reduce the burning of the fossil fuels that are driving the extreme climate change destroying life on Earth. So it covers issues beyond the conventional science perspective.

In 1976, I realized we were heading for a climate disaster because humanity and our leaders did not accept responsibility for the Earth. I was told to do what I was paid to do, and let those in charge make decisions despite their ignorance of the complex climate system. So, in parallel with my climate research career, I restructured my life, bought land in Vermont and built a passive solar house with a few solar panels. Then in 1980, I posed the question: “How do we merge science with wisdom?” I was sent to Tiruvannamalai in southwest India. To my utter surprise, as I sat in a meditation room upon arrival, the Creator took me through my whole life to show me it was all known to her — leaving me ecstatic and transformed.