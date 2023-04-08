Before Donald Trump arrived in New York to be arraigned, he’d already denounced the grand jury’s 34-count indictment as “election interference at the highest level in history” and “political persecution” of a “completely innocent person.”
In case I just lost you, he’s the “completely innocent person” he’s talking about.
Part of being a teacher is hearing adults recount the injustices they suffered at school, like the time their first grade teacher persecuted them for coloring the grass purple and how many years they spent in therapy as a result.
People rarely become plumbers to right the plumbing wrongs they suffered as children, but Poor Elijah once worked for a principal whose declared professional mission was “protecting” students from teachers, by which she meant people like him and the other alleged tyrants down the hall.
To be sure, some teachers, like some plumbers, are lousy at their jobs, and colors were never my strong suit. But overindulgence, whether in our classrooms or our homes, has its perils, too.
A while back, the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development profiled a middle school teacher’s “classroom policies that uphold student dignity.” This particular teacher’s approach to classroom management draws on his experience playing tag in elementary school. As he and a classmate were ducking in and out of the building, he recalls being “pinned against the wall by a strong hand on my throat.” The hand belonged to a “teacher, a large man,” and the incident left him “terrified,” “humiliated and in tears.”
He traces his emphasis on “student dignity” to this “event.” He argues that “students already deal with a wide array of stressors, including multiple ‘home’ addresses, blended families, sleep deprivation, poor nutrition, dependency on electronics,” “social anxiety,” and “mounting pressure to fit in.”
He’s right, of course, that children deal with stress. I don’t know how some of my students function in class as well as they do. I don’t believe in grabbing children by the throat, and like most teachers and other humane individuals, I recognize that sometimes you need to cut kids a little slack. But if you review his list of home-based stressors, I doubt you’ll find anything that children haven’t been dealing with for decades, or forever. There’s certainly nothing new about adolescents feeling pressure to “fit in.” I know I felt it.
Nonetheless, he cites these long-acknowledged stresses as the reasons students now “need teachers and administrators who are committed to lessening — not increasing — their burdens.” For starters, he personally provides “hundreds of pencils, pens, and reams of paper every year.” He informs his students that “forgetting” to bring materials to class is “not a big deal,” and feels that while “students could take advantage” of this policy, “the risk is worth it.” He also doesn’t raise his voice and prefers instead to hold “conversations after class to address behaviors respectfully.”
It’s a fact that some students’ families can’t afford a backpack full of school supplies, which is why most schools today provide most of what students need. However, once the supplies are provided, a student’s failure to bring them or his school-supplied books to class reflects his negligence and irresponsibility, not his poverty. It’s also worth noting how many low-income students can afford and remember to carry their smartphones but somehow can’t manage to bring a pencil and notebook to class.
As for voice, I don’t raise mine much. I often speak privately in low tones to a student at his desk, or even more privately after class. Sometimes all it takes is a look or my sudden silence. My affection for my students makes treating them respectfully almost a reflex. Sometimes, though, public misbehavior does call for a public reprimand, and sometimes student behavior is so outrageous that outrage is the appropriate teacher response.
Our spotlighted teacher’s policies extend to bathroom use — students don’t need to ask — and snacks — students can eat whenever they want. Regarding bathroom breaks, I tell my students I didn’t go to teacher school so I could one day tell 14-year-olds when they could use the facilities. On the other hand, part of a teacher’s job is knowing where his students are. During independent work and study hall, mine are allowed to sign out and take the pass without asking permission. During class, I ask them not to leave or interrupt unless the matter is urgent. There’s certainly, though, more than one way to deal with this practical matter without traumatizing anybody.
Regarding snacks, except in extreme circumstances, snacking during class is usually less a matter of hunger and more a question of self-control. Yes, some students can be “distracted by hunger,” which is why schools serve breakfast and lunch. However, for most students snacking would be the distraction, and the last thing classrooms need is another distraction. It’s why I don’t eat during class, either.
Our teacher’s final suggestion involves accepting late work. He claims that being on time is an “outdated mantra,” that “the world is more flexible,” and that “employers adjust deadlines.”
I’m not sure how many employers would agree.
He asserts that “quality takes precedence over punctuality,” as if we should have to choose between the two. He further argues that for many students, “arbitrary mandates regarding rigid deadlines” are “unrealistic.” Ironically, these are often the students who benefit most from structure and consistent expectations.
He concludes by exhorting teachers to “put as much effort into supporting students” as they do into academic instruction. He contends it’s my job not to add to students’ stress.
I try to treat my students kindly, decently and ethically. My job, however, is to teach them English and history. Humane is simply what I try to be along the way.
I don’t mean indulgence is our only problem, or that all our problems originate at school. But as we consider what classroom compassion should look like, we need to bear in mind that shielding and excusing students from their responsibilities doesn’t do them, or society, a service.
Compassion is a virtue.
Excessive indulgence is not.
It places us at the center of the world.
It breeds in us arrogance, vanity, narcissism and greed.
It deludes us, aggrieves us, and anoints us agents of retribution.
And where have I heard that before?
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
