After the Bay of Pigs invasion failed, President Kennedy shouldered the blame by recalling the old maxim that “victory has a hundred fathers, but defeat is an orphan.” General Eisenhower prerecorded two communiques for use after D-Day, one in which he announced the invasion’s success and the other in which he assumed sole responsibility for its failure. President Truman is famous for his Oval Office desk plaque, “The Buck Stops Here.”
In the world of school reform, credit for success commonly goes to ballyhooed initiatives that are at best coincidental and often counterproductive. Failures simply give way to the next pipedream fashion.
For example, back in 2002 No Child Left Behind mandated that schools render every student proficient in reading and math by 2014. As NCLB’s 2014 deadline neared, and more and more schools were clearly falling short of its impossible mandate, experts began to cluck their tongues and knowingly observe that anyone with a brain should have realized that NCLB’s “universal proficiency” was an unrealistic expectation. The fact that many of these sages were the same boosters who’d for years championed No Child Left Behind was conveniently forgotten.
Poor Elijah and I have little patience for experts, mostly because the prime, transparently ridiculous requirement for being an education expert is you can’t be a teacher. Most experts spend their careers blithely unconcerned about their utter lack of credibility and the unjustifiably exalted pedestals on which they place and find themselves. A year before the pandemic, though, one think tank leader seemed to acknowledge that education’s alleged experts had “overplayed our hand, overstated our expertise, and outspent our moral authority.” He cautioned against further burdening “frontline teachers and administrators” with bringing “our grand plans to fruition in classrooms.”
Unfortunately, his new grand plan proposed “improving classroom practice” by helping teachers “understand the why behind evidence-based practice” so they can “implement it well and effectively.”
How is someone who doesn’t teach supposed to help someone who does teach understand the practicalities of how to teach? Public education’s problem isn’t simply our insistence on recycling bad ideas. The more pernicious disease is our inability to recognize the difference between unwarranted “expert” presumption and genuine expertise.
When I was in college earning my teaching license, I expected to be called a teacher when I graduated since that honored title had been good enough for Socrates and Jesus. My education professors, however, preferred the title “educationist.” I concluded at the time that they coveted the prestige that came with the suffix “ist” and its scientific cachet, as in “physicist” and “gastroenterologist.”
My years in the classroom have taught me that teaching is far more a craft and an art than it is a science. That’s not to say that teachers operate in a world of whimsy. But there’s far less “hard science” in education theory and practice than policymakers and school officials let on in newsletters and on back-to-school nights when they introduce that year’s cutting-edge initiatives. Parents and taxpayers should beware, or at least remain highly skeptical, anytime they hear administrators intone the words “research-based,” “evidence-based,” “best practice,” or “what the research tells us.” More often than not the evidence is skimpy and speculative, the best isn’t good, and what passes for research in the education world leaves real scientists, with real “ists,” shaking their heads in disbelief and derision.
Snake oil is snake oil, whether it’s peddled as an all-purpose digestive remedy or an education miracle.
Our think-tanker, in fairness, correctly points out that education experts perseverate in their follies. Sometimes their madness involves a new name. No Child Left Behind, and its reality-defying title and premise, was duly replaced by the Every Student Succeeds Act, and its equally overblown title and premise.
He laments that teachers still embrace discredited “common myths” like “learning styles” theory, where teachers are expected to “adapt instruction” to suit each child’s purportedly determinable style. He likewise condemns once popular brain theories, including the formerly unchallenged notion that students are either “left-brained(rational) or right-brained(creative).” He seems puzzled that ninety percent of teachers cling to instructional fictions that have been “as thoroughly debunked as phrenology and astrology.”
I can’t count the workshops and authoritative inservice presentations I’ve attended where those now debunked theories were presented to assembled teachers as “toe the line or else” gospel. Parents who raised children while these notions reigned at school may have similar recollections. Mythmakers can hardly blame those they indoctrinated for succumbing to their myths.
Bringing newfound expert concerns up to the present moment, some critics have even begun to fault the current “twenty-first century skills” cult that prioritizes “critical thinking, problem-solving, cooperation, and creativity” as it disdains content knowledge. They’ve stumbled onto the practical reality that you can’t think effectively without something to think about. You can’t comprehend what you’re reading unless you’re in possession of sufficient basic knowledge to understand the context of the words you’re learning to decode.
I’ve been saying this for years, as have many of my teacher colleagues. It’s not that we possessed any uncanny insight, just a normal dose of common sense supported by our experience with real students in real classrooms. Along the way we’ve been shouted down by inservice experts who charge that we’re operating under the “old paradigm” instead of in the “information age” where there are suddenly so many facts that there’s supposedly no point in trying to get students to learn any.
As we attempt to return to our classrooms this fall, it’s worth noting two other critics’ pre-pandemic warning that if education schools don’t start teaching new teachers the instructional realities they’ve rebuked us for asserting, the “inevitable result” will be “well-meaning but ultimately poor practice…wasting countless hours of instructional time.”
We live in a shadow world of twilight conspiracies and brazen alternative facts. Decades of dereliction and disdain for knowledge have left us generally uninformed and particularly ignorant of our history, unequipped to participate in Constitutional government, and susceptible to lies and demagogic manipulation
As our republic staggers under ignorance and treachery, how many more countless wasted hours do you think we can afford?
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
Over the gate to Auschwitz the Nazis hung a lie: Arbeit macht frei. It means “Work makes you free,” but most of the victims who passed under the sign experienced neither work nor freedom, but only choking fear and death. Most of the remnant spared to do slave labor died doing it. A few survived to the verge of death when they were rescued by the advancing Soviet army. I saw another sign yesterday that brought this to mind. It’s spray-painted on the side of a thirty-foot storage container that sits on an otherwise vacant lot. This inscription reads “Vaccines = Slavery.”
It was scrawled by someone who apparently knows nothing about slavery – neither the slave labor of Nazi concentration camps, nor the chattel slavery of the ante bellum American South. As for vaccines, rather than enslaving us, they’ve freed us from the sickness and death that went by names like smallpox and polio, diphtheria and tetanus, typhoid and cholera, rabies and rubella. Vaccines are why once common “childhood diseases” like measles and mumps no longer ravage American elementary school classrooms. It’s how COVID-19 could have been tamed had enough of us been willing to roll up our sleeves and take the shot.
We weren’t.
Don’t misunderstand. I’m not equating anti-vaccinators and anti-maskers with Nazis. Even Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was intellectually and morally comfortable blaming California wildfires on Jewish space lasers, eventually felt compelled to retreat from likening the House of Representatives mask mandate to the Third Reich law that required Jews to wear “gold stars.”
Congresswoman Greene’s anti-masking rant is, however, evidence of the error and habits of mind common among those who share her views. First, the stars weren’t gold, which makes them sound like awards American kindergarteners might bring home. They were yellow and part of a multicolor Nazi badge system that identified your “crime” and marked you for persecution, prison camp, and ultimately death. This seemingly small distinction is indicative of her willingness to speak when she doesn’t know what she’s talking about. Her misstatement of the HIPAA law to justify her secrecy about her own vaccination status offers a further example of the casual contempt for fact and truth she shares with her political allies.
Second, her statements are riddled with illogic. Even if you oppose vaccination and facemasks, there is no rational equivalence between requiring one segment of a group to wear a badge intended to punitively distinguish them from the rest of the group, as the Nazis did, and requiring every member of the group to wear the same “badge,” in this case a facemask intended to protect the whole group from illness, as Congress did.
Third, much of what she says is either deliberately inflammatory or insane. She has variously called for the execution of Nancy Pelosi, endorsed the existence of a video that purports to show Hillary Clinton cutting a child’s face off, falsely stated that Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar aren’t real Congresswomen because they didn’t swear on a Bible, claimed that the Parkland shooting was faked, alleged that the Las Vegas shooting was perpetrated by opponents of the Second Amendment to frighten gun owners, and denied the existence of a “so-called plane” that struck the Pentagon on 9/11.
Our era’s scribes and hypocrites are culpable for leading us astray, but we bear responsibility for following them. When Tucker Carlson declares, “There’s no evidence that white supremacists were responsible for what happened on January 6. That’s a lie,” he’s the actual liar. When he blames the Texas power outage on windmills, he’s lying. When he tells us “there actually was meaningful voter fraud” in Georgia, there wasn’t. And Dr. Fauci isn’t “the guy who created COVID.”
I could go on, from Ingraham to DeSantis to Trump himself, but the tragedy is that most of you who refuse to take the vaccine or wear masks won’t change your minds except maybe on your deathbeds, or when you’re watching helplessly through glass as someone else dies.
You lay claim to your “individual liberty,” except freedom isn’t supposed to mean selfishness. I have no more right to endanger you or your children with my germs than I do by driving drunk in my car.
Neither do you.
If George Washington could inoculate the Continental Army against smallpox in 1777 and sign the nation’s first quarantine act in 1796, and if I could take the Salk vaccine in 1955, you’d think we could be vaccinated and wear facemasks for the sake of the public good in 2021. Yet only half of us are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The seven states with the lowest vaccination rates account for half the new COVID cases and hospitalizations.
When the founders warned that the threat to our republic would come from within, they didn’t imagine we might literally kill ourselves and endanger our children to advance a political agenda. They were more concerned with what history taught them about the threat to freedom from political factions that put party above country and from a future tyrannical leader Washington described as “some aspiring demagogue who will not consult the interest of his Country so much as his own ambitious views.”
They had no idea half of us would one day be too obsessed with opposing facemasks to oppose a tyrant.
Make no mistake. The Jan. 6 attack on Congress, and the illicit campaign leading up to it, was an attempt by a defeated President and his political allies to overturn a lawful election and thereby overthrow the government.
At Gettysburg Mr. Lincoln told us our Civil War was testing whether a republic founded on freedom and equality could endure.
Now we’re the ones being tested.
History and our children wait for our answer.
I fear what our answer will be.
