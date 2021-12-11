As we evolve as a species, the incremental changes we undergo are imperceptible to us largely because one lifetime is insufficient — they occur over an extraordinarily long period of time. While we shed characteristics no longer necessary, the ones that have contributed to our survival up to this point are more resilient for some reason; reluctant to let go just yet. We’ve retained our “flight or fight” response even though the last saber-toothed tiger bit the dust 12,000 years ago. While some threats become extinct, replacements emerge to keep our adrenal glands pumping along.
The instinct that kept hunter-gatherers alive to hunt and gather another day has experienced a small evolution of its own as “freeze” was added to the pantheon of survival options. It wasn’t so much the specific creature rustling the tall grass that triggered these responses but the stress generated by the encounter, which is one of the reasons we still resort to defending ourselves exactly how our cave-dwelling cousins did thousands of years ago. Whether an escaped circus lion, a contagion running rampant, or 400 million guns proliferating the country, our anxiety levels would make a Cro-Magnon envious.
What appears to be happening is the country is evolving far faster than we are and each change we see feels irrevocable, the time before hardly distinguishable as we focus on the threat(s) of the day. It’s extremely difficult to clearly remember how content and safe we felt as the world’s only superpower in the years before 9/11 changed everything. We’ve known, for instance, our national gun inventory was huge but generally unaware until recently of the numerous state laws being quietly changed to keep the owners of those firearms safe from accountability at the expense of those they may shoot. However incredibly weird that is, there’s plenty more where that came from.
Our previous collective thinking hadn’t included warnings the democracy underpinning our way of life was in danger, particularly from other Americans; we believed pandemics happened thousands of miles away, in third-world countries; and couldn’t imagine tens of thousands of buildings either being swept away by floods or incinerated in wildfires. With political leaders for whom the compromise necessary to address these important issues is considered betrayal, it’s not at all mysterious nothing much of substance gets accomplished. Is it any wonder our primitive responses remain locked and loaded?
As numerous studies have confirmed an increase in mental health issues since the pandemic began two years ago, there are some indications that we’re likely to experience more depression symptoms and disorders, as well as increasing levels of anxiety, particularly during lockdowns. Social media flips the switch making symptoms of depression and anxiety more severe. Logically, the severity of symptoms fluctuates according to individual circumstances, increasing with the stress of being unemployed, feeling less adapted, or being isolated but decreasing with attaining higher levels of education.
So as we find ourselves facing another holiday season with delta’s Thanksgiving surge still raging and omicron knocking on the door, what do we do? How do we cope? However instinctively primitive our choices appear to be — Fight, Flee or Freeze — there are other options with which we can make sense of the situation and put some order to the chaos many of us are feeling right now. The first thing we need to do is conceptualize a more positive spin on our choices.
Let’s face it, the last way anyone wants to respond to a pressure packed, dangerous or stressful situation, is freezing or fleeing. Fighting back is more empowering, likely way better for the self esteem, but not always possible or even advisable. For a country no longer at war with any foreign power, we manage to consistently roll out enough threats to create legions of heroic figures. It increasingly feels, at times, we’re at war with ourselves.
Although the pandemic seems invincible at this point, we can still fight in very logical ways. Masking up, socially distancing and vaccinating ourselves and our parents, (including boosters), as well as our children. The mind boggling reality of these simple steps is they can end the pandemic and let us get on with our lives.
Freezing doesn’t necessarily mean we need be paralyzed by fear. But we can just stop what we’re doing a couple of times a day to practice gratitude because, even in these darkest of times, many of us are very lucky to have access to health and wellness care. We should be thankful for our front-line workers, clerks, cashiers, baristas, mechanics, utility workers, postal workers, teachers and on, and on and on. Perhaps make a phone call or write a short note to isolated friends, elderly neighbors or anyone who might be ill.
For those of us living in Vermont, even fleeing carries ample benefits, particularly since we’re surrounded by gorgeous, user-friendly natural resources. Remaining isolated at home is perhaps the worst thing you can do if your stress levels, anxiety or depression are getting the best of you. Get out for a walk or hike, and bring a friend or two with you. Make a plan to have it happen on a regular basis. With relatively mild conditions expected for the next week or so, it’s an excellent time to harden yourself for the colder weather down the road when your ventures outside might include cross country skiing or snowshoeing.
Our survival instincts have hung on for thousands of years and we often think of them as hammered in stone — or maybe carved on a cave wall. But we’re not Pavlov’s puppies, we can respond in our own way. We can transcend the negativity and confusion whether it comes from a text message, social media post or cable news. We’re all capable of writing our own script and this would be a perfect time to start.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.