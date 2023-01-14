Watching the delicate, early morning snowflakes fall Tuesday was all too briefly mesmerizing. A decade ago, the couple of inches already on the ground would have adorned an already deep, mid-January snowpack building since early November, hefty enough by now to all but guarantee winter sports easily lasting until early spring. But the new normal quickly intervenes on my fantasy.

Winters are no longer what they used to be, and this snowfall isn’t nearly enough to make much difference: too little to ski on or snowshoe but a perfect disguise for frozen ruts, intermittent craters and patches of ice, rendering long walks on the road both the only readily accessible winter activity and the easiest option for a quick trip to the emergency room. Though there are many forces at play here and much can change, one thing looks certain in the extended forecast: the freeze-thaw, snow-rain cycle will continue agonizing snow lovers for several weeks.

