Generally, Red State treatment of kids has bordered on child abuse for a number of years. The objective of evangelically driven education for instance, appears designed to make and keep students ignorant, depriving them of honest, accurate depictions of American History; “balancing” legitimate science with Christian voodoo; and repressing any and every reference to even heterosexuality, never mind tolerance or understanding of anything LGBTQ or beyond. The predictable results of the latter include some of the highest teen and unwed pregnancy rates in the country, as well as a near epidemic of sexually transmitted diseases.

Although you might think this is certainly an educational nadir: the point where outraged, reasonable people would demand the lines being drawn somewhat closer to the pedagogy of reality. You’ve probably already realized this is a rhetorical observation and there’s irony on the way. Good catch. Given those parameters, and considering the depths to which many of us sink without approaching bottom no matter how hard we try, it is unsurprising then, that one Missouri school district is bringing back spanking — supposedly at the request of parents yet. What is somewhat surprising is 19 other states also sanction physical violence against school children.

