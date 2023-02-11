Last weekend offered a lesson on how our tidy, little world can profoundly change in a heartbeat, compounding the existential dread that has been our invisible friend for several years. Millions living in the wealthiest of countries consider having a roof over our heads and something to eat a near monumental extravagance. Even those lucky enough to take a warm bed for granted find ourselves amassing enough emotional baggage to blur the vision of what was once considered a clear path to a stable, if not rosy, future.
Saturday dawned with an ominous Chinese “spy” balloon floating silently and malevolently eastward over Kansas, eliciting what felt like a collective “duh” from Washington while the overnight temperature in several Vermont towns dropped to 30° below zero with a wind chill in the vicinity of minus 50° at times. Providing a disturbing glimpse of how rapidly life can change, suddenly looming threats such as these prompt the usual debates on how to best gain political leverage and if, when and where to shoot it down, which seemed to leave unexplained the significant mystery of how exactly it managed to get here unscathed.
Fulminating congressional Republicans demanded answers. “How could this possibly happen?” became the clarion call as the GOP disgorged the certitude that such a thing would never have happened under the previous administration. The Pentagon was quick to provide answers, although not the ones conservatives wanted. There were indeed three separate balloon flyovers with POTUS Emeritus in charge but they were not detected in real time, which a top military commander overseeing North American airspace attributed to something he called a “domain awareness gap.”
The translation of this military industrial drivel is something other than “Sleep tight tonight, your Air Force is awake,” providing little comfort and begging the question that arguably should be on everyone’s mind: How does the multi-trillion dollar military protect against a hostile missile or 20 when they apparently are easily outmaneuvered by a glorified Thanksgiving Day parade float?
Hearing about any of this when a simple walk to the mailbox became life threatening, only made the situation more distressing, adding a difficult to escape dimension of vulnerability, even helplessness to the equation. As the moisture within froze, tree limbs cracked like toothpicks in the howling wind; filtered orange sunlight shone through massive, steaming clouds over Lake Champlain, its unfrozen surface punctuated with waterspouts swirling heavenward; nature lofted an unequivocal message on the biting gale: Any notion we have of being in control is pure delusion.
That edict on the wind has both metaphorical as well as literal portent, encompassing far more than weather, illustrating a dilemma that strangely enough we all seem to share despite our vast differences, bipartisan and, at least ironically, bridging the chasm splitting the country down the middle. In simple terms, none of us individually controls much of anything, which, at least theoretically, might bring us closer together if we weren’t so busy blaming each other for that which collectively ails us.
With nearly half the country reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression since the onset of COVID-19 and the subsequent tsunami of medical disinformation, it’s no wonder we feel helpless as what we’ve come to rely on appears to be unraveling. Over a million pandemic deaths, political upheaval, a grinding war in Ukraine, racial injustice, catastrophic climate events and almost daily mass shootings have steadily worn us down. The evening news requires seatbelts and even then, the temptation to turn away remains strong.
Even highly recommended methods of regaining emotional equilibrium sound trite or border on impossible. Going for a walk outside could freeze your assets off. Connecting with a “faith-based” community requires faith. Eating five to 10 servings of fruit and vegetables daily doesn’t work in a mac-and-cheese emergency. And reaching out to people of other cultures seems ridiculous when we’re unable to even minimally connect with people in our own.
Last weekend left us with the distinct impression we were far more vulnerable — both to nature and to man — than we’d realized, jolting whatever complacency we may have enjoyed. The Hobson’s Choice of being surveilled from above by a hostile power or crystallized by a vicious northerly gale were ample reasons to stay inside, shut out the word and take refuge in Saturday morning cartoons.
And then, suddenly, as quickly as it all began, it was over as a U.S. F-22 fighter jet obliterated the balloon off the Carolina coast and the bitter cold was pushed to the northeast on a strong, southerly breeze, easing our dread, at least until the next threat rears its ugly head. But the blip of uncertainty we experienced a week ago will be difficult to un-see, particularly how swiftly it descended, prompting a flashback to mid-century science fiction.
In “Childhood’s End,” a 1953 novel by Arthur C. Clarke, an alien invasion, mysterious spacecraft hover silently over major cities, ushering in a half-century of earthly utopia, a so-called “Golden Age.” Of course, there’s a price tag down the road for this extraterrestrial largess but mankind’s acceptance of the unseen “overlords” and the prosperity on Earth is Clarke’s meditation on the unknown. Years later, Clarke, discussing the kind of uncertainty many felt a week ago, said that all human plans were “subject to ruthless revision by nature or fate or whatever one preferred to call the powers behind the universe.”
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
