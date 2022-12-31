The night before the night before Christmas, had almost everything: snow, a rapid warmup and torrential rain accompanied by destructive gales; a precipitous temperature drop followed by sleet, freezing rain and finally, 6 inches snow that fell wet and heavy, instantaneously flash freezing, locking us in a shimmering panorama of white, the texture and weight of iron ore. What these nights didn’t have was any of the light celebrated for eons around winter solstice, a casualty of widespread power outages in central Vermont.

Although losing power is nothing new if you live out in these decidedly rural places, exactly when it blipped off and how long it lasted provided the biggest challenges. We couldn’t recall being out of light during the darkest time of the year, and it’s been years since we’ve lost power for multiple days, especially right before the holiday, disrupting plans that were fragile to begin with mainly because one of my finest attributes is procrastination, which doesn’t usually have much of an impact since I’ve gotten used to doing things at the last minute — which circumstances made impossible, offering a unique opportunity to appear especially half-assed, of which I would soon take advantage.

