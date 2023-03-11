‘Careful what you wish for” is a warning I generously impart to others whenever they become enthralled by a yearning to the point they are oblivious to the risks, implications and unintended consequences achievement of their goal might entail. This rule of thumb comes to mind in the woods, not very far from from the dooryard, as I slog my way through a fresh foot of snow that covers my knees, both of which are already reminding me I very clearly asked for this, and they might take issue with anything beyond a modest trek.
While in this case the knees knows, their warning was as late as the March arrival of winter, whining for elevation on an ottoman before the wood stove just about halfway through what turned out to be a grueling two-and-a-half-hour trail breaking exercise. But as I pushed forward, the pristine mantle that slowed life to a crawl, offered the kind of universal solitude only a heavy snowfall can bring to a bucolic countryside, absorbing my jabbering joints into the silence of the gray afternoon.
As beautiful as last weekend’s snowfall was, capping off a two-week splurge that felt as if the season was making up for lost time, it turned out to be too much, too late, coming far closer to the end of meteorological winter (Feb. 28) than to the beginning in early December, its inevitable transition back to liquid a matter of days rather than months. Longer days, warmer temperatures and the higher sun are a conspiracy to limit the longevity of snow in March
I can feel the snow’s moisture content with each ponderous step and while it’s certainly heavy, it isn’t clinging to my snowshoes, encouraging me to push toward that tipping point, equidistant from home in either direction, and probably not a great place for body parts to malfunction.
Meteorological winter differs slightly from astronomical winter and is based on the observations of climatologists looking to simplify the seasons into four 90-day segments, defined by the observable conditions most likely to occur within each time frame. Historically, the coldest annual three-month span of time is the approximate stretch between Thanksgiving and Town Meeting Day. The astronomical seasons are connected more to the calendar and are based on the natural rotation of Earth around the sun, defining the seasons with two solstices and two equinoxes determined by the sun’s alignment over the equator.
The sun’s position this day remains mysterious. I know it’s up there but thanks to the deeply purple clouds left by the departing storm, its precise whereabouts remain hidden as I make my way over a high meadow, iced-over ponds in the distance flanked by dark evergreens, offering a world of stark contrast with the snow heavy on their boughs. Out in the open like this, I first notice there’s a wind, warm by Vermont standards, but nonetheless penetrating in light of how much I’m sweating, prompting me to keep up my pace, which really isn’t much of a pace, making up in exertion what it lacks in speed.
March weather in general has a well-deserved reputation for volatility thanks to a combustible miscellany of conditions as fading winter and emerging spring battle for supremacy, spawning coastal nor’easters, as well as vicious storms, including tornadoes, flooding rains and “bomb” cyclones. The month frequently offers a wide array of the extremely rare: 7 feet of snow in Los Angeles County; and the more commonplace: completely predictable yet still maddening miles of near impassible, muddy back roads here in Vermont.
Out of the wind, I make my way through a small valley with a crystal clear stream providing the only sound and several large, fallen trees — most likely from the Christmas Eve storm — furnishing problem-solving opportunities as I work my way around, through, over and under. I’ve taken this route hundreds … maybe even thousands … of times during the past 40 years in every season and it remains reliably familiar and vastly distinctive with each traverse.
I’m not sure whether it’s my hearing or the billowing snow that masks any discernable sound, save the brook, recede into silence but if I can hear the water trickling over the snow-mounded boulders, I’d surely be able to hear the pair of mallards I usually flush in this stretch of woods, or the stealthy, teasing ravens, maybe even the chorus of songbirds — mostly chickadees this time of year — that enliven the surrounding trees. But none of that happens. With the critters most likely holed up, it’s just me, the stream and the snow. I stop and listen, absorbing what I might, giving the moment the appreciation it deserves, and carry the solitude with me for a bit.
The spell is quickly broken as I emerge from the stand of forest onto the shore of Nelson Pond where both the wind and snow have picked up substantially while my energy level proportionately fades. The northeast wind is unimpeded over 133 open acres of iced-in lake surface, enabling snow to deeply accumulate precisely over the ground I need to cover as I find myself needing to stop frequently to catch my breath. But I realize, with Town Meeting Day looming, all this winter around me is temporary, on its last legs although still quite capable of delivering a body blow to spring aspirations well into April.
In the open meadow approaching the house, wood smoke is curling over the roof as I realize my knees no longer ache, and I actually feel pretty damned good. I stop myself from wondering why, accepting my good fortune, trudging the last few steps home. March has arrived as legend would have it — a lion in late winter.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.